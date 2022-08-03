Guilherme de Padua asks for the forgiveness of Gloria Perez and Raul Gazolla

Guilherme de Padua, convicted of the murder of Daniella Perez, posted a video on social media in which he apologizes to Gloria Perez, the actress’ mother, and Raul Gazolla, Daniella’s husband at the time of the crime.

Credit: Playback/YouTubeGuilherme de Padua asks for the forgiveness of Gloria Perez and Raul Gazolla

In the recording, Padua, who is now a pastor, responds to those who do not believe in his conversion for not having seen him asking for forgiveness from Gloria Perez and the other people who were affected by the death of the actress. The killer says that his “biggest dream” was to ask for forgiveness by showing excerpts from interviews in which he spoke about it.

“I thought about looking for lawyers for Raul Gazolla, for Gloria Perez. I thought about asking someone to mediate this meeting. I couldn’t imagine a thing on the internet, a video […] Maybe I’ll never have a real opportunity to ask for forgiveness.”

“For this, Gloria Perez, I ask your forgiveness for all the suffering I have caused you. I never forgot that meeting in the jail. Never forgot. Raul Gazolla, I beg your pardon. I never forgot the day I was called to the police station, you were there and you dragged yourself to me. hugged me crying. And there I saw that I was the worst person in the world”, he continued.

“Never in my life have I felt something like I felt at that moment. Never. I ask forgiveness from family members, friends, everyone who got involved with this story, who were saddened, who revolted. I know that this apology may not mean anything, but I want to put it on record”, concluded Pádua.