Guilherme de Padua asks Gloria Perez and Raul Gazolla for forgiveness for the murder of Daniella Perez – Entertainment

Guilherme de Padua, convicted of murdering actress Daniella Perez in 1992, posted a video on his YouTube profile asking forgiveness from the artist’s mother, Gloria Perez, and her husband at the time, Raul Gazolla.

In the video, Padua begins by rebutting people who do not believe in her regret for the crime and says that she has dreamed of the moment when she will apologize to author Gloria Perez for years.

“I thought about looking for lawyers for Raul Gazolla, for Gloria Perez. I thought of asking someone to mediate this meeting. I couldn’t imagine a thing on the internet, through a video. An apology is a request for forgiveness. It’s not that simple. What will she want? Isn’t this pushing a bar? A lot goes through the mind of a person who has committed a crime. (…) It’s not that simple to make a video and will this video also have the weight that need to have? That’s not what I imagined, but maybe I’ll never have a real opportunity to ask for forgiveness,” he says.





“For that, Gloria Perez, I ask your forgiveness for all the suffering I caused you. I never forgot that meeting in the jail. I never forgot. Raul Gazolla, I ask your forgiveness. I never forgot the day I was called to the police station, you were there and you dragged yourself to me. You hugged me crying. And there I saw that I was the worst person in the world. Never in my life have I felt something like I felt at that moment”, he continued.

In the end, Padua, who is currently a pastor, tries to put himself in the victim’s family’s shoes and says that if something like this had happened to him, he probably wouldn’t forgive. “I ask forgiveness from family members, friends, everyone who got involved with this story, who were saddened, who were revolted. I know that this apology may not mean anything, but I want to record it. instead of you, I probably wouldn’t forgive, so I don’t expect forgiveness,” he added.

Guilherme de Pádua and his wife at the time, Paula Thomaz, murdered Daniella Perez on December 28, 1992. The actress, who played opposite the actor in the soap opera Body and soulwritten by his mother, received 18 stab wounds to the body, 12 of which were close to the heart.

Five years after the crime, Padua was sentenced to 19 years in prison and Paula to 18 years and 6 months. At the time, the actor’s wife was pregnant and the two split shortly after the baby was born.

