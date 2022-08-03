Guilherme de Padua asks Gloria Perez for forgiveness: ‘Worst person in the world’ | Gabriel Perline

Playback/Youtube Guilherme de Padua assumes responsibility for the murder of Daniella Perez and wants to meet with Gloria Perez

After insinuating on social media that he was not the author of Daniella Perez’s murder due to the success of the documentary Pact Brutal, Guilherme de Pádua once again changed his speech and assumed responsibility for the crime, which made him spend 7 years in jail. And this time he went even further: he said he would like to meet Gloria Perez in person to ask for forgiveness and stated that she considered herself the “worst person in the world”.

In the video he just posted on his YouTube channel, the killer – who is currently the pastor of an evangelical church – said he thought about looking for the lawyers of the author of the soap opera Travessia to meet her in person and ask forgiveness for murdering Daniella. in 1992.

“But maybe I’ll never have a real opportunity to ask for forgiveness. That’s why Gloria Perez, I ask your forgiveness, for all the suffering I caused you. I never forgot that meeting in the jail. I never forgot. Raul Gazolla, I ask your forgiveness . I never forgot the day I was called at the police station, you were there and you dragged yourself to me. You hugged me crying. And there I saw that I was the worst person in the world “, said the killer, with a choked voice.

“Never in my life have I felt something like I felt at that moment. Never. I ask forgiveness from family members, friends, everyone who was involved with this story, who were saddened, who revolted. I know that this apology maybe won’t mean anything, but I want to leave it on record”, he stressed.

In the video, the criminal says he felt pressured by the faithful of his church, who began to doubt his “conversion” and his change after watching the HBO Max documentary. If you have the stomach, watch the video below:









*With the collaboration of Amanda Moreira.

