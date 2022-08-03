Haddad has 33%; Garcia and Tarcísio tie in SP

A survey by the Real Time Big Data Institute carried out with telephone interviews, contracted by Record TV and released today, shows former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) in the lead for the government of São Paulo, with 33% of voting intentions in the main scenario in stimulated research —when the interviewee receives a list with the names of the pre-candidates.

Former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) appear with 20% and 19%, respectively. Since the margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, the two are technically tied.

Federal deputy Vinicius Poit (Novo) got 2%, while the former mayor of Santana de Parnaíba Elvis Cezar (PDT) recorded 1%. Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Altino Júnior (PSTU) and former minister Abraham Weintraub (PMB) did not score. Whites and nulls were 13%, and those who do not know or did not respond, 11%.

The survey cannot be compared to the previous one, published in July, because the list of pre-candidates has changed, with the departure of Felício Ramuth (PSD). The former mayor of São José dos Campos left the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes to be the vice president of Tarcísio’s ticket. Last month, Haddad had 34% of the vote; Tarcisio, 20%; and Garcia, 16%.

Despite still appearing in the poll, Weintraub is also no longer in the running for the São Paulo government. Former government minister Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced that he will run for federal deputy.

The survey interviewed 2,000 São Paulo voters by telephone between August 1st and 2nd. The survey’s confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%, and the cost was R$ 20,000. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is SP-06273/2022.

First round

Scene 1

Fernando Haddad (PT): 33%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 20%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 19%

Vinicius Poit (New): 2%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0%

Abraham Weintraub (PMB): 0%

White/null: 13%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11%

Scenario 2

In the reduced scenario, with Haddad, Tarcísio and Garcia, the former mayor of São Paulo has 34% of the votes. Bolsonaro’s former minister took 22%, and the governor, 20%. Considering the margin of error, Tarcísio and Garcia are technically tied.

In July, Haddad had 35%; Tarcisio, 21%; and Garcia, 18%.

Fernando Haddad (PT): 34%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 22%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 20%

White/null: 13%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11%

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous poll, when respondents do not receive a previous list of pre-candidates, Haddad has 12% of voting intentions; Tarcisio, 10%; and Garcia, 7%. The three are technically tied inside the margin.

Former governor Márcio França (PSB) was also mentioned, but he is no longer in the running and will seek a seat in the Senate.

Fernando Haddad (PT): 12%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 10%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 7%

Márcio França (PSB): 1%

Others: 2%

White/null: 20%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 48%

second round

The research also simulated three scenarios for the second round.

Scene 1

In the dispute between Haddad and Tarcísio, the PT would win with 39% of the voting intentions, while the Republican candidate would have 29%.

Fernando Haddad (PT): 39%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 29%

White/null: 17%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 15%

Scenario 2

Against Garcia, Haddad would win with 37%. The governor would take 29%.

Fernando Haddad (PT): 37%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 29%

White/null: 18%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 16%

Scenario 3

In the last scenario, the poll points to a technical tie, within the margin of error, between Garcia and Tarcísio. The governor would get 30%, and the former minister, 29%.

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 30%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 29%

White/null: 22%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 19%

about the institute

Real Time Big Data was founded in 2015, is based in São Paulo and conducted its first presidential poll in 2018, always by phone and with main funding from TV Record.