Haddad has 33%, Tarcísio, 20% and Rodrigo Garcia, 19% in research for the Government of SP – News

Real Time Big Data Survey, commissioned by Record TV, shows Fernando Haddad (PT) with 33% and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) with 20% of voting intentions for governor of São Paulo in the stimulated survey (in which names are presented to the public). In the spontaneous scenario, when voters say who they would vote for without receiving a list of candidates, there is a technical tie between the two and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

The survey was released this Wednesday (3), with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of three percentage points, more or less. In the first stimulated scenario, the results show:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 33%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 20%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 19%

Vinicius Poit (New): 2%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0%

Abraham Weintraub (PMB): 0%

White/Null: 13%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 11%





Counting only valid votes in this scenario, without blanks, nulls and percentage of those who do not know who to vote for, the numbers are as follows:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 43%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 26%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 25%

Vinicius Poit (New): 3%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 2%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0%

Abraham Weintraub (PMB): 0%

In the scenario stimulated only with Haddad, Tarcísio and Garcia, there is a technical tie between Tarcísio and Garcia. Look:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 34%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 22%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 20%

White/Null: 13%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 11%





In the case of a second round between Haddad and Tarcísio, the PT candidate has 39% against 29% for the Republican politician. With Rodrigo Garcia in a possible second round, the survey shows the toucan with 29% against 37% for Haddad. Without PT, the second round brings Rodrigo Garcia with 30% and Tarcísio de Freitas with 29% of voting intentions.

In the spontaneous survey, there is a technical tie between Haddad, Tarcísio and Garcia:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 12%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 10%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 7%

Márcio França (PSB): 1%

Others: 2%

White/Null: 20%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 48%

The survey also estimates the rejection of candidates. Check out:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 48%

Abraham Weintraub (PMB): 46%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 41%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 32%

Vinicius Poit (New): 30%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 29%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 26%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 26%





For the Senate, Real Time Big Data points Márcio França first:

Márcio França (PSB): 26%

Janaína Paschoal (PRTB): 16%

Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL): 10%

Milton Leite (Union Brazil): 4%

José Aníbal (PSDB): 3%

Aldo Rebelo (PDT): 1%

Nise Yamaguchi (PROS): 1%

Ricardo Mellão (New): 1%

Hoc Professor (We can): 1%

White/Null: 19%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 18%

The survey interviewed 2,000 voters in São Paulo by telephone, between the 1st and 2nd of July, and was registered with the TSE under the number SP-06273/2022.