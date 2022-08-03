Hamilton joins the NFL and becomes one of the owners of the Denver Broncos – Formula 1 News

FERRARI SUCUMBE, VERSTAPPEN SHINE AND ALONSO GOES TO ASTON MARTIN | Paddock GP #298

Lewis Hamilton is now in the football world. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is now part of the group of entrepreneurs that bought the Denver Broncos franchise, from the NFL – the professional American football league in the United States. The announcement was made by the team itself, through social networks and by surprise, at the end of the morning of this Tuesday (2).

At 37 years old, Hamilton has a name in the business world: he owns, for example, a successful chain of vegan restaurants in England. In addition, he has initiatives of a social nature, such as Mission 44, which aims to prepare young people from social minorities to become teachers in the area of ​​STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Teaching System.

“We are delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion as a competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team, as well as a firm advocate in the fight for equality around the world, including in his own sport.” now.

“The resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization,” he concluded.

The Denver Broncos statement confirming the arrival of Lewis Hamilton as one of the owners (Photo: Denver Broncos)

“I’m excited to be joining such an incredible group of owners and becoming a part of the history of the Denver Broncos. Honored to work with a world-class team and to serve as an example of the most diverse leadership values ​​across all sports.”

It even ended with a photo of his dog, the famous Roscoe, in his team shirt and bandana. “Roscoe already thinks he’s become a team player,” he joked.

The Walton-Penner Group is treated like family and counts very heavyweights among the billionaires. The group’s head counts with Rob Walton, heir and current chairman of the Board of Directors of the Walmart supermarket chain, along with his daughter and son-in-law – Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner. Another rich man in the game is Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of investment group Ariel, Chairman of the Board of Starbucks and director of JP Morgan Chase bank.

In addition to Hamilton, another popular figure already included in the group was Condoleezza Rice, former US Secretary of State during the George W. Bush administration.

The group’s purchase of the Denver Broncos is a billion-dollar deal – by far the most expensive deal involving a sports team in the country. At the beginning of June, the purchase was finalized for US$ 4.65 billion, equivalent to R$ 24 billion, at the price of the day. The previous record was US$ 2,475 billion, equivalent to R$ 12.7 billion [New York Mets, beisebol].

Although Hamilton is, according to a survey by the English newspaper Times, the richest athlete in the history of the United Kingdom, with a fortune estimated at the equivalent of almost R$ 2 billion, the size of the deal makes it evident how it is a huge step for any athlete. of the world. Walton’s fortune is estimated at the equivalent of R$304 billion.

Lewis Hamilton has one more sport where he can win (Photo: Mercedes)

The Denver Broncos is one of the most traditional teams in the NFL and has held three league titles in the last 25 years, all under the last owner, Pat Bowlen. However, Bowlen left the team’s day-to-day activities in 2014, when his health began to deteriorate due to Alzheimer’s. The previous owner died in 2019 and, as he did not officially choose someone to succeed him in charge, the club became a battleground for other family members.

The franchise change of hands was finalized two months ago but still needs to be approved by the NFL. Although the League Finance Committee has indicated approval of the deal, the officialization will not be made until next August 9th, next Tuesday, when the NFL and the other 31 franchise owners meet. Approval is expected.

