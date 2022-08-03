“Has no way”; Tiago Nunes makes an emotional statement when talking about Athletico and Hurricane fans manifest on the web

Athletico Paranaense starts its fight for a spot in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América this Thursday (4th), against Estudiantes, from Argentina, at Arena da Baixada. Well on all fronts so far, the Club expects the crowd to fill the stadium and push Felipão’s team during the 90 minutes of the game. And this Tuesday (2), Rubro-Negro won another fan for the duel against the Argentine club: Tiago Nunes.

The coach who managed Athletico during 2018 and 2019 and ended up winning not only the Copa do Brasil, but also the Copa Sudamericana, revealed he was in the crowd for Rubro-Negro to continue to be successful in the season. In an interview with ‘Flow Sport Club’, the commander said that he became a passionate fan of the club from Paraná since his first visit to Arena da Baixada.

“I became an Athletico fan. I was not born an Athletico, but by choice I became an Athletico fan. Today I am an Athletico fan even underwater.”, revealed the former coach of the club from Paraná, who left Rubro-Negro in 2020 to coach Corinthians. Even for that reason, Hurricane fans are divided on the web when it comes to a possible return of the professional to CT do Caju in the future.

“Tor$$edor… $hey… A fan is Fernandinho who gave up winning double or triple, to play for the club he loves”, said a member of the crowd. “Marlos doing school, lol, declares he is an Athletico fan to see if he can get a coaching contract”, shouted a fan. “Because he abandoned us then”lamented an athletic fanatic.

“Seeing this new podcast by Tiago Nunes, I only come to the conclusion that he really likes athletics, there’s no way”, said a fan. Another athlete told her coach to schedule an interview with journalist Juliano Lorenz Oscar to announce the day she will return to the Hurricane: “Tiago Nunes, schedules an interview with Tretis and announces that one day he will return to Athletico”joked.