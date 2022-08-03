Health insurance sector entity signs manifesto for democracy

Radar By Robson Bonin Exclusive notes on politics, business and entertainment. With Gustavo Maia, Laísa Dall’Agnol and Lucas Vettorazzo. This content is exclusive to subscribers.

Another business entity joined the manifesto “In Defense of Democracy and Justice”.

This time, it was the National Federation of Supplementary Health, an entity that represents 15 groups of health plans that account for 40% of the market.

In the communiqué of the decision, FenaSaúde states “it has a commitment to the institutions and basic rules of the Democratic State of Law”.

