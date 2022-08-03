Health plan cannot notify about termination and then renegotiate

Considering that there was contradictory behavior on the part of the health plan, the 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice invalidated the unilateral termination of the contract based on the holder’s default.

Operator terminated the contract unilaterally due to default by the holderreproduction



The beneficiary was duly notified, but the collegiate considered that the operator generated expectations that the plan would be maintained, by renegotiating the debt and receiving monthly payment even after notification.

The client filed a lawsuit to try to keep the contract. The request was accepted in the first instance and the Goiás Court of Justice upheld the sentence.

The court held that the notice of unilateral termination was invalid, as it was not received by the holder, but by a third party. This would violate item II of the sole paragraph of article 13 of Law 9,656/1998. In addition, the plaintiff, despite the default, renegotiated the debt. Thus, termination would be arbitrary.

To the STJ, the operator claimed that the notification was delivered to the same address indicated by the client in the initial petition, and that the personal notification of the contracting party would not be mandatory.

The rapporteur minister, Nancy Andrighi, pointed out that the legislation in fact does not expressly require the personal notification of the holder. Therefore, communication by post with acknowledgment of receipt would be sufficient, as long as it is delivered to the consumer’s address.

However, the magistrate highlighted that the operator would have behaved in a contradictory way, as it renegotiated the debt and received the payment of the next monthly fee, even after notifying him about the termination of the contract.

Such conduct would have violated objective good faith, “because it is incompatible with the will to terminate the contractual relationship, creating, in the beneficiary, the legitimate expectation of its maintenance”. With information from the STJ press office.

Click here to read the judgement

REsp 1,995,100