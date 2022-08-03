Heroine movie canceled by Warner

the solo movie of batgirlstarring Leslie Grace and expected to be released on HBO Max at the end of the year, it was canceled by the Warneraccording to The Wrap. According to the website, the film’s budget had already exceeded an unexpected US$ 90 million after postponements and safety protocols against Covid.

Also according to the The Wrap, the move by Warner Bros. Discovery is aligned with a focus on film projects, and batgirl it was not planned or written with intentions for the big screen. Even so, the report reiterates that studio heads still intend to work with the duo of directors. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and with the protagonist in future projects (unspecified).

Leslie Grace would work with Michael Keaton and JK Simmons in the feature that would introduce the actress’ version for Barbara Gordon. Recently, it was reported that the film already had a possible sequel being discussed.

Batgirl was directed by the duo formed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever and Ms. Marvel), with a script Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation). To top it off, the feature would feature Brendan Fraser like the villain.

