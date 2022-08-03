High inflation is likely to remain for quite some time. Understand the reasons!

High inflation is not unique to Brazil. Rich countries also face this problem, which is bound to persist. Know more.

Rising inflation has scared Brazilian consumers in several sectors. At the supermarket, at gas stations, at the butcher’s. In the 12-month period, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), the official indicator of inflation in the country, exceeds 10%. This scenario is not restricted to Brazil.

Countries like the United States, Germany and France also face the same problems in this regard amid rising interest rates. Economists say that in the coming years a decrease in the rate is likely, however, the index should stabilize at high levels.

Pandemic destabilized the world economy

The high global inflation can be explained by the Covid-19 pandemic that has destabilized even the richest countries. The transport of goods and the supply of inputs were highly affected by the health crisis.

In addition, with the War in Ukraine, the scenario worsened with the high demand for food and the fuel crisis.

One of the ways found to mitigate the impacts on the population was the creation of income distribution programs. In Brazil, for example, Emergency Aid was paid to low-income families.

As a result, interest rates remained low as a way of stimulating transactions. In response to this movement, with the cooling of the pandemic, prices soared.

High inflation is new to some countries

High inflation is nothing new for Brazil. Since the creation of the Real Plan, in four historical moments the country has faced a rate above 10%. During the Sarney administration, inflation reached 1,972%. This did not happen in other countries.

Germany, the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom do not have the same track record during the same period. The double-digit inflation rate has only recently appeared in these places.

Highest inflation in the world

In a ranking carried out by Austin Rating, a Brazilian agency, Brazil appears in 4th position among the highest inflations in the world. See the complete list.

Turkey: 73.5%;

Argentina: 58%;

Russia: 17.1%;

Brazil: 11.7%;

United Kingdom: 9%;

Netherlands: 8.8%;

Spain: 8.7%;

United States: 8.6%;

Germany: 7.9%;

India: 7.8%.

In 23rd position, the last place in the ranking, is China with inflation of 2.1%. The data refer to the accumulated until May 2022.

