Higher education on demand? | Leader Magazine

Those who work in higher education have been no longer observing a subtle evolution in students’ expectations regarding the frequency of higher education.

If in the 80s, 90s and 2000s, admission to higher education was done to “have a straw” that would ensure a good and stable job and, consequently, promote social ascension, in the post-Covid 19 world, dominated by technology and social networks, much more is sought after.

Obviously, job security, once the diploma is obtained, continues to be at the center of motivations, as well as the potential for higher remuneration. But, above that, current students want to know if they will get the proper return on their investment, not only financially, but also in terms of time and life. Being aware of the costs of their higher education, frightened by the various economic recessions they have witnessed in recent years, and given the constant fluctuation of the labor market, they assess the return on educational investment when making a decision regarding the academic institution that intend to attend.

From the way the classes are conducted, to the support services offered, technology solutions and communication channels in place, but also to involvement in communities, contact with different cultures from the four corners of the planet, students expect much more from their experience. in higher education. And it is on the basis of the experience offered that they decide whether it is worth their time and investment.

Used to watching the relationship of brands with their consumers on social networks, they assume themselves as consumers, in this case, of higher education, true customers focused on the value proposition that institutions have to offer them – and from which they expect more than just classes, good teachers and a degree. They want a personalized experience that makes them feel valued. They want access to support services to help them transition into the next stages of their lives. They aim to belong to a community, to expand their network of network and enjoy it at the same time. And they want it permanently, immediately, on demand and at any time, with the support of digital technological solutions, as they are used to at other levels in their lives.

In the age of ordering and delivery, marked by digital platforms so easy to access, students expect their interactions on campus to be seamless, uncomplicated and immediate. They don’t want to have to travel just to complete simple tasks. When they need some kind of assistance, their expectation is that it will be fast, simple and effective.

To meet these evolving demands, higher education institutions need to consider that students see themselves as consumers, as noted above, and place that perspective at the heart of the entire experience provided. Courses, diplomas and certifications must be designed in a more comprehensive approach, with attention to students and their needs in an exponentially changing world. And in that sense, institutions need to ensure that the student is supported in 360 degrees.

More than transmitting knowledge, which is just a click, there is a need for radical innovation from higher education institutions, with the aim of providing an unforgettable experience, a deep love of lifelong learning and transportable knowledge and skills, in order to prepare for the new era ahead. In this context, it is also imperative to reinvent academic physical spaces, which have to stop being a collection of buildings, to become true living laboratories, where students feel they have space to think and, at their own pace and interest, “invent ” their jobs and contribute to change.