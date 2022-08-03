Hobby game paid BRL 94.00 via Pix and PayPal? Find out if it’s reliable

Nowadays, countless Brazilians are looking for alternatives to earn money on the internet and supplement their income without leaving home. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, micro-task applications have become a huge success with the national public. One such app is Lucky Miner. According to youtubers and digital influencers, the new game paid more than R$90 “on the spot”, via Pix and PayPal.

However, are the promises of influencers true? Or is Lucky Miner yet another virtual scam, created just to enrich developers and publishers? After all, to make money on the internet, be careful. With that in mind, check out our review on Lucky Miner. See how the app works, how users can earn money, and what subscribers think about alleged payouts.

Lucky Miner – Discover the new game that paid instantly

Brazilian youtubers claim that to download Lucky Miner, users need to access an invite link and enter a registration code. This is not true. Referral links only serve to increase influencers’ profits. To download Lucky Miner, just enter the Play Store and search for the name of the app. Currently, just over a thousand people have downloaded the app. Therefore, it is still a great novelty in the digital store. In addition, the app is all in English, which can make it difficult for Brazilian users to generate income.

How to make money on Lucky Miner?

Lucky Miner is a gaming platform. In other words: to earn money, users only need to play the app’s games. There are several types of games in the app, including scratch cards, slots and more. Each of them has a specific score, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount. Unfortunately, the app’s official page does not reveal this value or its corresponding score.

Contrary to what Brazilian youtubers claim, it is not possible to “withdraw R$94 on Pix” with Lucky Miner. First, the platform does not work with such expressive values. On the contrary, the application only serves to guarantee some change. As Lucky Miner is an international app, payments are made in dollars. Therefore, it is not possible to withdraw instantly or receive via Pix.

Is Lucky Miner Trustworthy? New game really paid?

The best way to see if a to-do app keeps its promises to pay is to review user reviews on the Play Store. Unlike youtubers, subscribers have nothing to gain from spreading fraudulent platforms. In Lucky Miner reviews, opinions are divided. Some users claim that the app actually pays, and others say that the platform is a waste of time. Regarding proof of payment, we did not find reliable records.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lblgame.luckyminer2022. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.