Honda starts pre-sale of the new HR-V in Brazil; price starts from R$142,500

After submitting the new HR-V in Brazil, the Honda starts the pre-sale of the new generation of the SUV in the country. This time, the utility comes to compete with both compact SUVs and Hyundai Crete, Jeep Renegade and VW T-Crossas well as with the averages, as Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross. For this, it was completely remodeled and changed platform and engines. In the entry versions, it brings the 1.5 flex four-cylinder and direct injectionwhich debuted at new city. And at the top, you will have the 1.5 turbo in flex version. Prices range from R$142,000 to R$185,000 in the Touring version. Look:

EX (1.5 flex): BRL 142,500

BRL 142,500 EXL (1.5 flex): BRL 149,990

BRL 149,990 Advance (1.5 turbo): BRL 176,800

BRL 176,800 Touring (1.5 turbo): BRL 184,500

The naturally aspirated 1.5-liter flex engine delivers 126 hp and maximum torques of 15.8 mkgf (E) and 15.5 mkgf (G). The 1.5 turbo flex has not yet had the performance data revealed. That’s because the top versions of the new HR-V – like the Touring, which we showed in the video below – will only be delivered from October. So the pre-order at this beginning is for the entry-level EX and EXL versions. These exchange the old 1.8 flex for the new 1.5 flex of the City line.

For those who thought it was bad, this exchange came to comply with the new emission limits of the Proconve L7. Although less powerful, the new HR-V arrives as one of the most economical compact SUVs according to Inmetro. With the 1.5 flex engine and the CVT gearbox, the SUV does 8.8 km/l in the city and 9.8 km/l on the highway with ethanol. With gasoline, it’s 12.7 km/l and 13.9 km/l, in that order.

new features

This third generation HR-V will come packed with modern equipment. From the entry-level versions, for example, the new HR-V has Full LED headlights and the Sensing package, which includes semi-autonomous driving assistants. Thus, it brings features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assistant with steering wheel correction and high beam with automatic adjustment.

Another novelty in the SUV is the Hill Descent Control (HDC), which acts on the accelerator and brake at speeds of up to 20 km/h, while the driver remains focused on steering control. In addition, another new system in the new HR-V is the adaptive cruise control (ACC), which now has the “Stop and Go” function. That is, the system is able to completely stop the SUV and resume acceleration in traffic jams.

Disclosure / Honda

trunk decreased

One of the critical points of the Honda HR-V 2023 is the trunk. After all, there was a reduction of 83 liters compared to the previous model. Thus, the new generation has a volume of 354 liters. Honda claims that, despite this significant reduction, the new HR-V continues to meet the standard of before and accommodates three large suitcases, for example.

Another bad news goes to those who enjoy sunroof: the new HR-V will not have the option even in the most expensive versions. According to Honda, the SUV has a glass roof (no opening) in other markets, but that would increase the cost of the project – as well as safety concerns. Therefore, it is discarded for Brazil. On the other hand, there are equipment of medium SUVs, such as electric adjustment of the driver’s seat and electric opening of the trunk lid.

Disclosure / Honda

What does each version bring?

EX (1.5 flex): in addition to the Full LED headlights with automatic adjustment, the entry version will also have 17-inch aluminum wheels, reverse cameras, a start button and the Honda Sensing package, which features automatic emergency braking, ramp descent control, Lane departure alert with steering wheel correction and ACC – which now has a “Stop and Go” function. In addition, there is an 8-inch multimedia center with connection to Android Auto and Apple Carplay wirelessly, six USB ports in total, side airbags and fabric seats. In the case of the aspirated versions, the front grille has horizontal lines and a beehive design at the bottom.

EXL (1.5 flex): adds LED fog lights, leather-covered seats and steering wheel, paddle-shifts, gear shift paddles, central armrest in the rear row, Smart Entry (personal key), electrochromic mirror and rear parking sensor.

Disclosure / Honda

Advance (1.5 turbo): in addition to the 1.5 turbo engine, it adds the My Honda Connect package (debuting the brand’s connected services in Brazil), induction cell phone charger, high-resolution TFT instrument panel with 7-inch screen, automatic digital air conditioning with two zones. , dual exhaust tips, rain sensor and front parking sensor, dual exhaust tips and camera in the right rearview mirror. In this, there are also all driving modes, namely: ECON, Normal and Sport. In addition, the grille has a black piano finish with a diamond shape.

Touring (1.5 turbo): adds remote engine start, electric trunk opening, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, wheels with exclusive design for the version, black external moldings and darkened taillights.

