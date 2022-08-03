Hospital Unimed Primavera receives the first patients for a new hospitalization for children | SOS Unimed

It happened on the morning of this Monday (01), the change of pediatric hospitalization at Unimed Teresina. Children admitted to Hospital Unimed Ilhotas (HUI) were transferred to Hospital Unimed Primavera (HUP).

The change to better care had the support of an assistance team from Unimed Teresina and all the support of SOS Unimed. In addition, a lively group of professionals from both hospitals, dressed as children’s characters, and Grupo Vagão, animated the morning with a warm welcome, lots of music and joy.

From now on, all pediatric hospitalizations at Unimed Teresina take place at Unimed Primavera Hospital. A more equipped environment, all integrated, more cozy and with a multi-professional team specialized in child care.

“At HUP we have the best technology and hospital care in a single location, which increases the level of patient safety. All children will have the support of SOS Unimed for removal, either in an ICU ambulance or in a simple ambulance. In addition, the SOS Unimed base will be next to the Children’s Emergency Care (PA), ensuring even more tranquility for the patient”, highlights the superintendent of Own Resources at Unimed Teresina, Geovane Cravo.

For 24-hour urgent and emergency care, parents must continue to take their children to the HUI, where the Children’s PA continues to operate. If there is a need for hospitalization, the children will be safely transferred by SOS Unimed to the HUP.