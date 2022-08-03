How Long Does Name Get Dirty?

If you are late paying any debt, how long will it take for the company to which you owe it to deny your name? By law, it can be from the first day of delay. However, in practice the name doesn’t get dirty that quickly.

What does the law say? According to Aline Maciel, manager of Serasa, the company can send the name of the debtor to Serasa or SPC Brasil on the first day of delay. After the name reaches the credit bureaus (Serasa, SPC, etc.), which store information on good and bad debtors and give scores, they send a notification to the debtor, so that he has the opportunity to pay off the debt before to get a dirty name. The period between the notification of the agency and the denial varies from state to state, and Maciel says that the average is 10 days.

Although companies have the autonomy to send the name of the debtor to Serasa or SPC on the first day of delay in the payment of the bill, it is not the market practice. Maciel says that, normally, companies give a few days before submitting the name — this period depends on the company’s internal policy.

How do I know if my name is dirty? You can check your CPF for free through Serasa and SPC Brasil.

In June this year, four out of ten adult Brazilians were negative, according to a survey carried out by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) and the SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service).

The number is equivalent to 62.73 million Brazilians – a number that grew 6.54% compared to June 2021.

Each consumer owed, on average, R$ 3,583.21, adding up all debts. The accounts that are left aside when the pocket tightens are bank accounts and water and electricity bills.

Step-by-step consultation at Serasa

Access the Serasa website or app (available for Android or iOS) and click on “Consult CPF free” Enter your login and password. If not, register for free right away. Click on “My CPF” and make the query. On the same platform you can also check your Serasa Score 2.0

Step by step for consultation in SPC Brazil

Access the SPC Brasil website or app (available for Android and iOS) Enter your login and password. If not, register for free right away. Click on “see my CPF” and make the inquiry. You can also see your Score, your payment history and who consulted your history

Step by step for consultation at Boa Vista SCPC:

Access the Boa Vista SCPC website or app (available for iOS and Android) and enter your CPF

Enter your login and password. If not, register for free right away.

Upon accessing, you will be able to see your score and the status of your CPF

Step by step to query on Quod:

Go to Quod’s website Register on the platform. You will need to take a photo of your ID and a selfie Upon accessing, you will be able to consult the status of your CPF

What happens if I get a dirty name? It becomes more difficult to get credit in the market. Maciel says companies use data from these types of companies to assess consumers’ payment history.

Those with a dirty name have a harder time getting new loans on the market. The company understands that that person is a risk, as he was unable to pay previous debts on time.

How to clear your name by paying off debts? The company has up to five business days to remove the person’s name from the company’s databases. serasa and SPC Brasil, in accordance with the Consumer Defense Code.

Financial educator Dani Coninck says the best way is to renegotiate the debt with the company you owe as soon as possible.

At the time of renegotiation, the consumer needs to know the value of the installment that fits in his pocket — there is no point in making a renegotiation that is still impossible to pay.

In addition to the option of renegotiating with the company that made the debt, you can also seek credit unions, to unify the debt. According to Coninck, these companies tend to have lower interest rates.