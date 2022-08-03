How many billions of dollars will Petrobras (PETR4) pay in dividends by the end of the year? – Money Times

O Goldman Sachs predicts that the Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will pay another truck of dividends until the end of the year, shows document sent to customers.

According to the bank, the state-owned company may ship another $13 billion along with the third-quarter earnings release, implying an additional dividend yield of 15%.

With that, the company would pay a whopping $47 billion in earnings in 2022, implying a dividend yield of 52%.

Taking advantage of the good moment, the American bank raised the target price of Petrobras from R$33 to R$36.5.

According to Goldmanthe stock is cheap, with dividend yields of 38% for 2023. In addition, the bank says the paper offers protection ahead of the October elections.

However, analysts expect volatility in the price of securities. “We do not expect any new dividend between now and the election date”, he adds.

Despite the optimism, the Goldman lowered the company’s revenue estimates by 1%, 3% and 2% in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively, and raised the adjusted operating result (Ebitda) projection by 1% for 2023.

$16 billion in Petrobras dividends

O Goldman not the only one waiting dividends massive for the Petrobras. in reportBradesco BBI calculated the earnings of US$ 16 billion.

The oil company announced a dividend of R$ 6.73 per shareo, representing a dividend yield of approximately 20% for the second quarter.

Analysts Vicente Falanga and Ricardo França, from the Bradesco BBIpoint out that the dividends announced exceed the cash generation of Petrobras in the second quarter, but state that “the payment is highly compatible with the future balance”.

