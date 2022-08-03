how much does it cost to keep the two “cheapest” cars in the country?

With every rise in the price of cars, the Fiat Mobi it’s the Renault Kwid end up entering the dispute over which will be the cheapest vehicle in Brazil. Despite being entry-level models, the cars are still expensive, currently not going for less than R$63,000.

Both the Mobi and the Kwid continue to be highly sought after by companies and people who are buying their first brand new vehicle. The reason is related to low fuel consumption and maintenance cost, especially when the models are placed against higher categories.

But it is wrong that vehicles have no expenses. A survey carried out by KBB Brazil showed which of the two entry-level vehicles in Brazil presents less expenses for the driver’s pocket, whether in fuel, overhauls and parts prices. Check out!

Fiat Mobi x Renault Kwid: which vehicle is cheaper to maintain?

Check below a comparison of values ​​​​between the expenses necessary for the maintenance of both cars:

Parts Fiat Mobi Like Renault Kwid Zen right side headlight BRL 812.73 BRL 676.18 Right side mirror BRL 1,253.60 BRL 282.47 Front bumper BRL 2,207.64 BRL 653.38 Right taillight BRL 541.77 BRL 497.95 air conditioning filter BRL 64.05 BRL 41.30 engine air filter BRL 47.00 BRL 50.00 Shock absorbers (four) BRL 1,657.66 BRL 1,519.60 front brake pads BRL 300.25 BRL 369.80 engine oil filter BRL 42.47 BRL 55.87 Fuel filter BRL 19.30 BRL 46.45 Total BRL 6,946.47 BRL 4,193

Overhaul costs up to 60,000 km

Reviews Fiat Mobi Like Renault Kwid Zen 10,000 km or 1 year BRL 436.00 BRL 451.70 20,000 km or 2 years BRL 568.00 BRL 511.21 30,000 km or 3 years BRL 892.00 BRL 511.21 40,000 km or 4 years BRL 752.00 BRL 862.33 50,000 km or 5 years BRL 588.00 BRL 570.72 60,000 km or 6 years BRL 1,844.00 BRL 821.60 Total BRL 5,080 BRL 3,728.77

Fiat Mobi Like: can do 9.6 km/l with ethanol or 13.5 km/l with gasoline in the city. On the road, the subcompact presented averages of 10.4 km/l when using ethanol and 15 km/l with gasoline.

Renault Kwid Zen: presented averages of 10.8 km/l with ethanol and 15.3 km/l with gasoline in the city. Meanwhile, on the road, the model registered 11 km/l with ethanol and 15.7 km/l when fueled with gasoline.

The collection of the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) rate varies by state. In general, the tax percentage is applied to the vehicle’s market value calculated by the Fipe table.

In that sense, there is not much difference in price between Mobi and Kwid. In São Paulo, for example, whose IPVA is 4%, drivers of both models pay around R$ 2,500 a year.