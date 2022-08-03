How to Tell If You’re Eating Too Much Fiber and Why It Could Be Bad – 08/03/2022

Dietary fiber is a very important substance for health. Although it is not absorbed by our body, when ingested, it serves as food for bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, which are important for the body.

Scientific studies show that the consumption of fiber in recommended amounts contributes to the control of glycemia (blood sugar level), reducing the risk of diabetes; for cholesterol control; for the modulation of the intestinal microbiota; for satiety; bowel function, cancer prevention, metabolic control, etc.

The daily fiber recommendation for a healthy adult ranges from about 25 g to 30 g per day. The substance is found mainly in vegetables, fruits, vegetables and whole grains and seeds.

With the increase in the consumption of processed products, many people end up resorting to the use of fiber-rich supplements. Then it can be easy to overdo it, which tends to cause some nasty side effects. Dramatically and rapidly increasing your fiber intake can lead to gastrointestinal problems — which is more likely to happen with supplements than with fiber from natural sources.

Signs You’re Overdoing Your Fiber

Excessive gas, bloating or cramping . This can occur when you start taking fiber supplements. The fiber is similar to a sponge and attracts water, causing swelling. It can also slow down digestion to the point where cramping occurs. These problems may lessen as your GI tract adjusts to higher doses of fiber, but if they persist, it could mean you’re getting more than you actually need.

. This can occur when you start taking fiber supplements. The fiber is similar to a sponge and attracts water, causing swelling. It can also slow down digestion to the point where cramping occurs. These problems may lessen as your GI tract adjusts to higher doses of fiber, but if they persist, it could mean you’re getting more than you actually need. Feeling “full” or too full . The large volume of fiber takes up your gastrointestinal system and leaves less room for other substances. So fiber-rich foods tend to be more satiating and naturally decrease appetite after a meal — according to research by Appetite, the same has been shown for fiber supplements.

. The large volume of fiber takes up your gastrointestinal system and leaves less room for other substances. So fiber-rich foods tend to be more satiating and naturally decrease appetite after a meal — according to research by Appetite, the same has been shown for fiber supplements. Diarrhea . Fiber draws water into the intestines and makes stools bulkier, softer, and easier to pass. However, excess substance (either from supplements or food) can trigger diarrhea.

. Fiber draws water into the intestines and makes stools bulkier, softer, and easier to pass. However, excess substance (either from supplements or food) can trigger diarrhea. constipation . Fiber is essential to support healthy bowel movements. However, if a person ingests too much fiber and does not drink water, constipation and increased gas production can occur, as the bacteria feed on the fiber. If water consumption is inadequate, the fibers will dry out the fecal cake and make it difficult to evacuate.

. Fiber is essential to support healthy bowel movements. However, if a person ingests too much fiber and does not drink water, constipation and increased gas production can occur, as the bacteria feed on the fiber. If water consumption is inadequate, the fibers will dry out the fecal cake and make it difficult to evacuate. feeling of dehydration . Your water needs increase when you consume more fiber. Therefore, adding supplements to your diet without adequate fluid intake can make you feel thirstier than usual. Also pay attention if you have diarrhea, as it can also increase your risk of dehydration.

. Your water needs increase when you consume more fiber. Therefore, adding supplements to your diet without adequate fluid intake can make you feel thirstier than usual. Also pay attention if you have diarrhea, as it can also increase your risk of dehydration. nausea or vomiting . Excessive intake of some fiber supplements, such as psyllium, can cause nausea or even make you throw up. Always seek advice from your doctor and nutritionist.

. Excessive intake of some fiber supplements, such as psyllium, can cause nausea or even make you throw up. Always seek advice from your doctor and nutritionist. You feel weak, shaky or low on energy . Dietary fiber can help reduce blood sugar spikes, especially in people with diabetes or pre-diabetes. As the body is unable to absorb and break down fiber, it prevents the rise in blood sugar levels when we consume carbohydrates. But this effect can become problematic with high-dose fiber supplements, which can cause your blood sugar to drop, resulting in weakness or tremors.

. Dietary fiber can help reduce blood sugar spikes, especially in people with diabetes or pre-diabetes. As the body is unable to absorb and break down fiber, it prevents the rise in blood sugar levels when we consume carbohydrates. But this effect can become problematic with high-dose fiber supplements, which can cause your blood sugar to drop, resulting in weakness or tremors. Reduced effect of some medications. Fiber supplements can make it harder to absorb medications like aspirin, ibuprofen, and antibiotics. Fiber can also have an effect on other medications used, preventing them from being fully absorbed.

How to achieve fiber recommendations in my day?

Eat a generous amount of salad for lunch and dinner. Include seeds in mid-snacks or even your lunch and dinner.

Consume 3 to 5 servings of fruit throughout the day.

Add bran and seeds to fruit and yogurt.

Consume unpeeled fruits, dried fruits and oilseeds in intermediate snacks.

Make full use of food, using pomace, stalks and peels in recipes.

Opt for wholegrain foods such as brown rice, wholemeal flour, wholegrain bread, etc.

recommendations

The benefits brought by the consumption of fibers are achieved with a healthy diet, full of vegetables. See fiber recommendations by age group and gender:

Image: Paola Machado

