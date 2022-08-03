‘I accepted right away’, said Cleitinho after Bolsonaro’s invitation to the Senate

State deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) said he received a call from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) inviting him to be his candidate for the Senate in Minas Gerais. According to the congressman, he promptly accepted the invitation.

“I got a call from the president this afternoon to be on the ticket with him in Minas Gerais and with the candidate for government Senator Carlos Viana. I felt very honored and right away I accepted. Now it’s up to us to work out some details and now people will call me”, said Cleitinho.

The endorsement for the candidacy was given by the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a meeting with Viana, members of the PL, Republicans, PSC and União Brasil in Brasília on Tuesday afternoon (2). At the meeting, it was also defined that Senator Carlos Viana (PL) will be a candidate for the government of Minas and the vice vacancy will be for a nomination by União Brasil.

Marcelo Alvaro Antonio leaves

The name of deputy Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, who until then, was quoted to be Bolsonaro’s candidate for the Senate in Minas Gerais, ended up being raffled off by Bolsonaro at this meeting. At the press conference, Senator Carlos Viana explained that the choice of Cleitinho in place of Álvaro Antônio was due to polls of voting intentions.

“It’s not a personal issue. It’s a decision based on numbers. We need a competitive ticket in Minas, precisely because of the president’s reelection. Deputy Cleitinho has been scoring strongly, it’s a new candidacy, which has already been made available and his party has already confirmed that he will be nominated,” said Viana.

In the latest DATATEMPO poll, published on July 26, Cleitinho Azevedo appears in second place with 12.8% of voting intentions. While Marcelo Álvaro Antônio scored 5%.