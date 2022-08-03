‘I left the air because of Xuxa’, says former interpreter of the clown Bozo

Remembered as the first interpreter of the clown Bozo on Brazilian television, former presenter Wanderley Tribeck, 71, blamed competition with Xuxa Meneghel for the fact that he stopped playing the character in 1982.

“I got off the air because of Xuxa! How am I going to compete with Xuxa and the paquitasshowing little butt? A sexual side came in. The men were all seeing Xuxa, they no longer wanted to see the Bozo!”, he said to Rogério Vilela, on the “Limited Intelligence” podcast.

“She’s paying a very high price for this, for deceiving the kids. Because if you’re a kid’s idol, you have to work for the kids all your life. I didn’t abandon the kids. [como Xuxa]! I left because I couldn’t compete with her,” Wanderley added.

Now an evangelical and pastor of the Assembly of God church, Wanderley believes that Silvio Santos’ misguided interference on the “Bozo” program led to the decline of the character on Brazilian television.

“Silvio Santos decided to put lucky women on the program. He couldn’t, the American [Larry Harmon, dono dos direitos autorais da franquia] didn’t allow it. Because a woman’s leg has nothing to do with a child, man!”, protested he, who claims to have complained about the changes with Silvio Santos himself.

“I told Silvio that it wasn’t going to work. I said to him: ‘Silvio, this thing with a woman with her legs hanging out doesn’t work. [no programa do Bozo] horse racing, naval battle… Will you teach children to go to the jockey, bet?’ Silvio was always a dialogue guy with me, he was my friend”, she recalls.