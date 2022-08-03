‘I wanted it to be accessible to everyone’, laments young woman undergoing treatment with cannabidiol oil | Profession Reporter

“I convulsed on the stairs, fell backwards. My brother was at home and found me; I opened my head and had 15 stitches. My mother sent e-mails to all the doctors in São Paulo and asked for directions, until I was called by a doctor in the United States. He asked if I could use cannabidiol oil and redo the tests. So I started testing it and it’s really good. The good thing is that it has almost no side effects and, in my case, for example , helped a lot”, he recalls.