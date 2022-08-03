Ibovespa escapes world pessimism and closes up 1.11%, with commodities; Dollar advances almost 2%

The Ibovespa closed up 1.11% this Tuesday (2), at 103,361 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market managed to escape the downward trend seen abroad, with the United States and Europe closing down.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, respectively, 1.23%, 0.67% and 0.16%, in the second consecutive day of decline. The trading session there was marked by pessimism, mainly caused by the news regarding the trip of Nancy Pelosi, president of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan.

“A very volatile day, highlighting the visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Until last night we didn’t know if it was going to happen, and it did,” says Jennie Li, stock strategist at XP. “This is a risk factor that increases pessimism about geopolitics, which weighs together with other factors on the market, such as rising inflation and fears of recession.”

The VIX, considered the “fear index”, advanced 4.86% to 23.95 points. The DXY, which measures the strength of the dollar against other world currencies, rose 0.80%, to 106.30 points – which also impacted the real, with the American currency appreciating 1.94% over the Brazilian, at R$ 5.278 on purchase and R$ 5,279 on sale.

“Other factors that were on the radar of investors were speeches by directors of the Federal Reserve”, adds Jennie Li, mentioning speeches such as that of Charles Evans. “In general, the main indication of the speeches is that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates in the next meetings to control inflation. There is still not much consensus, however, very clear signs”.

You treasuries 10-year yields rose 15.1 basis points to 2.756%. The one for two years was at 3.226%, adding up to 10.8 points.

In Brazil, the yield curve acted in a similar way. DIs for 2024 saw their rates rise four points to 13.31% and those for 2027 17 points to 12.65%. On the long end, the rates for 2029 and 2031 had their rates rising, respectively, by 17 and 18 points, to 12.77% and 12.82%.

“You yields abroad rose, due to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which increases risk aversion. The move was seen by China as an offense. The DIs, here, ended up following”, explains Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos. “We had a reflection of this in papers for e-commerce, with companies in the sector carrying out”.

Via’s common shares (VIIA3) dropped 3.69%, followed by Cyrela’s common shares (CYRE3), with a decrease of 3.17%, and those of Eztec (EZTC3), with a decrease of 2.92% – construction company shares are also sensitive to high interest rates.

Who helped push the index up, contrary to global pessimism, were commodity stocks, mainly mining and steel companies.

“Valley and the steel sector are rising a lot, as we follow the foreign iron ore market”, comments Phil Soares, head of equity analysis at Órama.

Ore prices advanced on Tuesday on the expectation of an improvement in the margins of Chinese steel mills, which could stimulate greater demand for the commodity. The futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange was up 1.45% at 807.00 yuan, equivalent to US$119.39.

Vale’s common shares (VALE3) rose 3.14%, and those of CSN Mineração (CMIN3), 2.01%. Gerdau’s preferred shares (GGBR4) rose 3.13%, and Usiminas’ type A preferred shares (USIM5), 2.93%.

The Órama specialist also highlights the performance of the banks, with Bradesco’s preferred (BBDC4) up 1.82%, Itaú’s (ITUB4), 1.11% and Banco do Brasil’s common (BBAS3), 1.29 %. This week Bradesco’s results for the 2nd quarter of 2022 will be released.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related