‘If you need a matchbox or water, you don’t have it’, says resident of a ‘ghost town’ in Ceará who only has two families | Fantastic

Some people call it a ghost town, as it is in ruins and has been largely abandoned.. But few residents still live in this community, like Ms. Clenilda, who grew up there. She lives with her grandson Laercio and takes reporter Murilo Salviano to see the city. Or rather, the former city.
She says she remembers a Cococi from 50 years ago and that in the past, there was a very advanced place.
“Today if you need a box of matches to buy yourself or water, you don’t have it. And today it is known as a ghost town”, says Clenilda.
Clenilda, one of the only residents of Cococi — Photo: Fantastic
But not everything is over. Next to her house is the most preserved building of that time: the church of Nossa Senhora da Imaculada Conceicao. from 1771.
Today, Cococi has only two families. Clenilda’s and Dona Ana’s, who lives in this house. See the full report and learn more:
Who lives there: get to know Cococi, the ‘ghost town’ of Ceará
