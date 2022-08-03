Iguatemi (IGTI11) reverses profit and has a loss of R$ 133.3 million in the 2nd quarter, with “Infracommerce effect”

Yadunandan Singh 7 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Iguatemi (IGTI11) reverses profit and has a loss of R$ 133.3 million in the 2nd quarter, with “Infracommerce effect” 0 Views

Shopping mall operator Iguatemi (IGTI11) released results this Tuesday (2) with a net loss of R$133.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing net income of R$317.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted profit, which excludes, among other items, the non-cash effect of Infracommerce’s share price variation (IFCM3), was R$55.4 million in the period, a growth of 166.7% compared to the same period last year .

Iguatemi’s Equity Instruments Result in 2Q22 was negative R$258.1 million, negatively impacted by the 69.1% devaluation of Infracommerce shares in the last quarter, the main investment of this vehicle.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$166.6 million in 2Q22, an increase of 25.7% compared to 2Q21.

The Refinitiv consensus with market analysts projected a profit of R$61 million, Ebitda of R$166 million and revenue of R$243 million.

Read too:

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 65.7% between April and June, an increase of 5 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$ 253.6 million in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 48.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store sales (SSS) grew 31.0% and same-area sales (SAS) grew 30.2% in the quarter versus 2Q19.

Same-store rent (SSR) grew 56.2% and same-area rent (SAR) grew 42.1% in 2Q22 versus 2Q19, while in June the SSR was 59.1% versus 2019.

The occupancy rate reached 92.6% between April and June this year, an increase of 2.5 pp year-on-year.

Cash flow from operations (FFO) was negative by R$94.4 million in 2Q22, a 126.5% decrease compared to 2Q21.

The net financial result was negative by R$99.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 285.7% decrease over the financial losses for the same period in 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 1.7 billion, an increase of 17.8% compared to March 2022.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2.71 times in June/22, down 0.05 times compared to March/22

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

installment with a value of up to R$ 1,212 RELEASED in AUGUST? See the 2022 PIS Calendar; PIS 2021 Calendar and PIS 2022 TABLE

As informed by the Ministry of Economy, about 500 thousand workers with a formal contract …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved