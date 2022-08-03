Iguatemi (IGTI11) reverses profit and has a loss of R$ 133.3 million in the 2nd quarter, with “Infracommerce effect”

Shopping mall operator Iguatemi (IGTI11) released results this Tuesday (2) with a net loss of R$133.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing net income of R$317.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted profit, which excludes, among other items, the non-cash effect of Infracommerce’s share price variation (IFCM3), was R$55.4 million in the period, a growth of 166.7% compared to the same period last year .

Iguatemi’s Equity Instruments Result in 2Q22 was negative R$258.1 million, negatively impacted by the 69.1% devaluation of Infracommerce shares in the last quarter, the main investment of this vehicle.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$166.6 million in 2Q22, an increase of 25.7% compared to 2Q21.

The Refinitiv consensus with market analysts projected a profit of R$61 million, Ebitda of R$166 million and revenue of R$243 million.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 65.7% between April and June, an increase of 5 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$ 253.6 million in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 48.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store sales (SSS) grew 31.0% and same-area sales (SAS) grew 30.2% in the quarter versus 2Q19.

Same-store rent (SSR) grew 56.2% and same-area rent (SAR) grew 42.1% in 2Q22 versus 2Q19, while in June the SSR was 59.1% versus 2019.

The occupancy rate reached 92.6% between April and June this year, an increase of 2.5 pp year-on-year.

Cash flow from operations (FFO) was negative by R$94.4 million in 2Q22, a 126.5% decrease compared to 2Q21.

The net financial result was negative by R$99.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 285.7% decrease over the financial losses for the same period in 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 1.7 billion, an increase of 17.8% compared to March 2022.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2.71 times in June/22, down 0.05 times compared to March/22

