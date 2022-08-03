“I’m going to say something I saw and didn’t tell anyone”; Jailson ‘delivers’ situation with Abel that leaves Palmeiras fans gaping

Palmeiras have a game very important this Wednesday (3), where he will face the Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. It will be the first confrontation of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores of America. The Palmeiras delegation is already in Belo Horizonte and Abel Ferreira has been looking for new strategies to try to achieve a good result even when playing away from home.

Last year, the two teams faced each other in the competition and Verdão was victorious. In this context, the goalkeeper jailsonwho has a beautiful history in Alviverde, revealed a situation of Abel in relation to the move of Veron in the goal of Dudu. The archer said he had never talked about it and that drew a lot of attention from Palmeiras.

“I’m going to talk about something I saw and didn’t tell anyone: against Atlético-MG, he put Veron in and the goal came out… At the beginning of the game, he read it, saw it right and said: ‘I’m going to put Veron, he’ll pass through here and score the goal or play backwards and the goal will come out’. I saw him doing it and I didn’t tell anyone, I’m talking now,” Jailson said in an interview with the GE Podcast.

The goalkeeper also stated that he received a proposal from rival São Paulo, but as he already had 11 games in the Brasileirão, the business ended up not advancing. The player did not want to confirm whether he would accept to work for SPFC if the transaction went ahead.

“I received the invitation, I had played 11 matches in the Brazilian National for América-MG and my manager told me: ‘São Paulo looked for you, but since you had played all 11 games, you couldn’t go’. I’m happy, because it’s a big team and has history all over the world, and I received the invitation. I’m a professional, we were going to sit down to see if we were going to go there, but I’m happy that at 41 a big team showed up interested in my work. Whether I was going or not, at the time I was going to speak”, revealed the archer.