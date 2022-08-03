In a bikini, Lais Ribeiro is seen in an atmosphere of romance with her husband on the beach

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 43 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on In a bikini, Lais Ribeiro is seen in an atmosphere of romance with her husband on the beach 0 Views

Lais Ribeiroformer Victoria’s Secret fashion model, took advantage of this Tuesday morning (2) and enjoyed the beach of Ipanemain the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, alongside former NBA player Joakim Noah, whom he recently married.

In a bikini, the 32-year-old beauty chose a patterned model in black and white, and wore sunglasses, as well as a cap that protected her from the scorching sun in the wonderful city. In the clicks, she was seen in a romance mood with the beloved.

In some records, Lais Ribeiro appeared tasting a corn, while renewing her bronze, lying on the sand by the seahighlighting her beautiful curves and natural body. The brunette still showed a tattoo that she has near her rib.

Lais Ribeiro and her husband, Joakim Noah
Lais Ribeiro married Joakim Noah, in Trancoso, Bahia, on July 13. The celebration brought together friends and family of the couple. The model from Piauí, in turn, melted when describing the emotion of going down the aisle in her homeland with the former American sports star.

