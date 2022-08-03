In a letter classified as ‘very urgent’, the Defense Minister asks the TSE for access to the source code of electronic voting machines | Julia Dualibi’s blog

In a letter classified as “very urgent”, Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira asked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for the source code of electronic voting machines.. Oliveira asks that the data be made available by August 12.

According to the TSE, access to electoral systems has been available to entities such as the Armed Forces since October last year, one year before the elections.

“In view of the limited time available until the voting day, I request that access to the source codes be made available, for the execution of the work of the Armed Forces Inspection Team of the Electronic Voting System, in the initial work window from 2 to August 12, 2022”, said the minister.

The source code is a set of software programming lines, with the instructions for the system to work. Openness allows inspection by civil society. The open source event took place in October 2021 at TSE.

The Armed Forces are among the entities that can inspect the source code, according to the TSE. It is unclear whether this request has been made before. O g1 questioned the TSE and awaits a response.

They can also carry out the inspection, for example, according to the TSE, the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the National Congress, the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), technical representatives of all political parties, the Public Ministry, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). ), Federal Police and universities. Verification is carried out within the premises of the TSE.

In February, the TSE signaled that it would allow access to the source code, outside the court’s premises, for the Federal Police, the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), entities that were accredited to the supervision of elections.

“Considering that the absence of such information may hamper the development of the aforementioned team’s work in terms of compliance with the inspection stages provided for in the TSE Resolution and, also, that there is a need for a point of contact that facilitates inspection actions, I reiterate requests under discussion,” said the Defense Minister.

It is another chapter of the pressure made by the Minister of Defense of the Jair Bolsonaro government since the TSE decided, in 2021, to invite the Armed Forces to integrate the electoral transparency commission.

In June, the defense minister had already sent to the TSE considerations about the technical answers presented by the court regarding this year’s elections.

In the document, the Armed Forces said they did not feel “duly prestigious” by the TSE.

In May, the court had already responded to questions from the ministry about electronic voting machines. The doubts were presented after the deadline to the commission on transparency of the electoral process created by the court.