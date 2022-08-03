In a video, Alanis Guillen and the producer talk close to her ear at Caetano Veloso’s house

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 44 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on In a video, Alanis Guillen and the producer talk close to her ear at Caetano Veloso’s house 0 Views

After being photographed walking hand in hand with producer Poli Pierrati, Alanis Guillen said the two are just friends. But the record of the walk through the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro last Sunday, the 31st, was not their first appearance together. The night before, they were at a party at Caetano Veloso’s house, together with other artists. In one of the videos posted on the web, the two friends appear in the background, talking to each other, while a musical circle was going on commanded by Ana Carolina and Juliette.

Watch the video below, in which they appear behind federal deputy Alessandro Molon:

Later, Ana Carolina published a photo with the duo and the Portuguese singer Carminho, celebrating the unusual encounters.

“May we have more unlikely encounters and full of joy. Unexpected encounters always await us. Good morning to those who are daytime, good night to those who are nighttime Hail save sympathy”, said the singer.

The protagonist of “Pantanal”, Alanis has already spoken openly about having fluid sexuality, that is, she relates to men and women.

– Our desires are ours and not to serve anything or anyone. But I understand how outrageous it is to be a free woman, who expresses herself and who has for her – said the actress, in an interview with Extra, in May.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Larissa Manoela surprises with a new look change in less than a month

Without having completed a month of change, Larissa Manoela once again innovated the look. On …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved