In a video, Alanis Guillen and the producer talk close to her ear at Caetano Veloso’s house

After being photographed walking hand in hand with producer Poli Pierrati, Alanis Guillen said the two are just friends. But the record of the walk through the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro last Sunday, the 31st, was not their first appearance together. The night before, they were at a party at Caetano Veloso’s house, together with other artists. In one of the videos posted on the web, the two friends appear in the background, talking to each other, while a musical circle was going on commanded by Ana Carolina and Juliette.

Watch the video below, in which they appear behind federal deputy Alessandro Molon:

Later, Ana Carolina published a photo with the duo and the Portuguese singer Carminho, celebrating the unusual encounters.

“May we have more unlikely encounters and full of joy. Unexpected encounters always await us. Good morning to those who are daytime, good night to those who are nighttime Hail save sympathy”, said the singer.

The protagonist of “Pantanal”, Alanis has already spoken openly about having fluid sexuality, that is, she relates to men and women.

– Our desires are ours and not to serve anything or anyone. But I understand how outrageous it is to be a free woman, who expresses herself and who has for her – said the actress, in an interview with Extra, in May.