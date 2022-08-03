In addition to the source code for the polls, what the military wants from the TSE two months before the election

The Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, sent a letter stamped as “very urgent” to the Superior Electoral Court with a series of demands related to this year’s electoral process.

According to the document, obtained by Capital Letterthe military demand access to the source code of the electoral system, specifically “the Counting System (SA), the Voting System (VOTA), the logs of SA and VOTA applications and the Totalization System (SisTot)”.

Nogueira mentions a “short time available until voting day” and, therefore, expects the TSE to accept his suggestions between August 2nd and 12th.

Hours after the document surfaced, the TSE scheduled access to the source code for technicians from the Armed Forces for this Wednesday 3rd. The military will be able to carry out the inspection between 10 am and 6 pm.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro also asks the TSE to comment on a request presented in June for the Court to appoint a server as a “point of contact” with the military. The objective, argues the Defense, would be to facilitate “inspection actions” of the electoral process.

“Considering that the absence of such information may hamper the development of the aforementioned team’s work regarding the fulfillment of the inspection stages provided for in the TSE Resolution and, also, that there is a need for a point of contact that facilitates inspection actions, I reiterate requests under comment”, says the letter of this Monday 1st.

It should be noted that, in addition to the Armed Forces, the Federal Police, the Federal Public Ministry, the Brazilian Bar Association and political parties are entities that oversee elections.

The TSE even held on October 4 of last year the opening of the ballot box source code, in a ceremony that marked the official beginning of the electoral calendar.

This measure traditionally takes place 180 days before the election, but, as a way of offering even more transparency to the process, it was anticipated by the then president of the court, Luís Roberto Barroso.

Since then, informed the TSE, interested parties can check the development of electoral systems, with access to the source code of the software of voting and to all software from the polls.

All party presidents with representation in Congress and members of the Elections Transparency Commission, created by the TSE, were invited to that ceremony. The military make up the CTE.

The military also reinforces a demand for the TSE to forward a series of data related to the 2014 and 2018 elections – both are frequently used by Bolsonaro to suggest, without evidence, electoral fraud.

Among the justifications, the Defense notes that the analysis of the documents of these elections will allow “to define which approaches are opportune for the current election”.

Included in the requested material are images of the Ballot Boxes, Digital Vote Registration files, log of polls, report of polls replaced and voting data by section.

The official letter also demands information about the definition of polling stations to receive the Integrity and Authenticity Tests and about the digital signature ceremony and sealing of the systems.

Minister Edson Fachin is about to end his term as president of the TSE. On August 16, he will assume the command of the Electoral Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who will head the Court during the October elections.