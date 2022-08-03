In ‘Pantanal’, Alcides says he feels ‘brotherly affection’ for Zaquieu; Silvero Pereira is rooting for a never-before-seen gay romance in the remake

In “Pantanal”, Tibério (Guito) takes action to reprimand Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who insists on treating Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) in a debauched way. But, little by little, a sincere friendship will emerge between Mariana’s former employee (Selma Egrei) and Maria Bruaca’s lover (Isabel Teixeira). In a conversation, in the next chapters, Zaquieu asks what the pawn feels for him. “What I’ve never felt for anyone”, replies Alcides, who adds: “I have a great affection for you. Swear. It’s like if you were a brother.”

Read more: In ‘Pantanal’, José Lucas leaves José Leôncio in shock as he takes a new direction in life

João Zoinho (Thommy Schiavo), Tadeu (José Loreto), Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), Tibério (Guito) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) Photo: João Miguel Jr./Rede Globo

“I believe in the friendship of the two and that there is, yes, this affective relationship of people with different sexual orientations. And that this relationship does not necessarily need to be sexualized. Zaquieu, at first, will be attracted to Alcides for being treated differently, with affection and care”, says Silvero, who hopes for a loving outcome for his character: “Zaquieu deserves love. If it’s not Alcides, let another pawn come and we’ll make the happy ending of this version, not leaving the gay pawn alone”.

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo