In Suárez’s debut for Nacional, Atlético-GO wins and opens up advantage in South American

This Tuesday (2), Atlético-GO won, 1-0, against Nacional, in Uruguay. The teams faced each other in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. Luiz Fernando scored the lone goal of the match. With the result, the Dragon has an advantage for the return, which takes place next Tuesday (9).

The duel also marked the re-debut of veteran striker Luís Suárez at Nacional. The Uruguayan entered at the end of the second stage, when his team was already losing to the Brazilian team, and had a discreet participation.

PRESSURE!

Even without several of its holders, Atlético-GO managed to show itself very defensive and, with its strong defense, did not let Nacional advance. The Uruguayans had more possession of the ball. The home team’s best chance was at 16, with Fagúndez, in a free kick. Ronaldo defended. The Dragon goalkeeper was injured shortly afterwards and had to be substituted.

At 23, the Goiás opened the scoring. In the move, Léo Pereira made a good move and crossed in the head of Luiz Fernando, who only sent it to the nets. Nacional tried to put pressure on, but only scared at the end, when Cándido submitted it, but stopped in Renan.

IN SEARCH OF GOALS!

Nacional entered, in the second stage, to seek the goals. With a lot of pressure, the Uruguayans changed their posture and didn’t give space to Atlético-GO. In the 8th minute, Carballo finished in the corner, but Renan saved it. The best chance of the second half came in the 18th minute, when Cándido hit the crossbar and missed a good opportunity to equalize.

The Dragon’s answer came at 23, when Churín almost widened, but sent it through the back line. Five minutes later, Suárez made his debut for Nacional. At 44, in a good plot, Ignácio Ramírez missed a great chance and sent it to the beam.

Luis Suárez made his debut in defeat by Nacional (Photo: AFP)

DATASHEET

Nacional-URU 0 x 1 Atlético-GO

Location: Parque Central, in Montevideo (URU)

Date and time: 02/08/2022 – 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Eber Aquino (PAR)

Assistants: Eduardo Cardozo (PAR) and Jose Cuevas (PAR)

VAR: Carlos Benitez (PAR)

Yellow cards: Marichal (National); Baralhas, Léo Pereira, Churín, Jorginho and Hayner (Atlético-GO)

red cards: –

GOALS: Luiz Fernando, at 23’/1st (0-1)

NATIONAL (Coach: Pablo Repetto): Rochet; Lozano (Otormín, at 40’/2nd), Léo Coelho, Marichal and Cándido (José Rodríguez, at 40’/2nd); Yonathan Rodríguez (Ignacio Ramírez, at 40’/T2), Carballo, Trezza (Ocampo, at 19’/2nd), Zabala and Fagúndez (Luís Suárez, at 28’/2nd); Gigliotti.

ATLETICO-GO (Coach: Jorginho): Ronaldo (Renan, at 21’/1st); Hayner, Wanderson, Klaus and Arthur Henrique (Jefferson, at 32’/2ºT); Baralhas, Edson Fernando and Jorginho (Marlon Freitas, at 32’/2ºT); Léo Pereira (Wellington Rato, at 32’/2ºT), Churín (Peglow, at 41’/2ºT) and Luiz Fernando.