In the month of her 51st birthday, Thalia revives a character from 28 years ago and surprises fans; remember roles that actress played

Thalia, the queen of Mexican soap operas, turns 51 this August and, in recent days, has surprised fans with her good shape. This week, the actress shared a video in which she appears reviving Marimar, the main character of the plot of the same name released in 1994 (and which is currently available on Globoplay). Even after 28 years, time seems not to have passed for the actress and singer, who remains looking the same.

In the published record, the artist appears wearing the character’s dress. “Surprise. I found Marimar’s original dress”, she said, who also recorded a video showing the steps to transform into the character. Curling your hair and applying a lot of bronzer are some of the necessary processes.

In the comments, fans were moved by the memory, but also drew attention to the beauty of the Mexican. “How can you be so beautiful?”, asked one. “Wow, Thalia looks like she’s only gotten prettier over the years,” said a second. “Impressive that even 28 years later she is still the same,” wrote a third.

Thalia with the dress worn by the character Marimar, after 28 years Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the same year in which she turns 51, Thalia celebrates the 30th anniversary of the success of the soap opera “Maria Mercedes”, one of the plots that make up the so-called “Trilogia das Marias”. Launched in 1992, the story tells the drama of Maria Mercedes, a beautiful and naive girl who lives on the outskirts of the Mexican capital. She is responsible for supporting her father, who is an alcoholic, and her three brothers. Because of her husband’s addiction, the young woman’s mother abandoned the family.

The saleswoman’s life changes when she falls in love with Jorge Luís (Arturo Peniche), a very rich man who sees in her a comfort for a trauma experienced by him. After a while they get married and she also becomes the owner of the fortune.

Check out other memorable characters from the actress’ career:

“Fifteen years”

As Beatriz, in “Fifteen Years”, released in 1987, Thalia was a rich girl who was about to turn 15 and wanted her parents’ affection. In the novel, she ends up getting pregnant and faces some teenage dilemmas.

Thalia in the soap opera “Quinze Anos” Photo: Reproduction/SBT

“Marimar”

After the success of “Maria Mercedes”, Thalia shone in “Marimar”, released in 1994 (and which is currently available on Globoplay). In the plot, she plays a girl who lives in San Martin da Costa, a small fishing region. When she meets Sérgio Santibañes (Eduardo Capetillo), the son of a farmer, her life changes radically. In love with the boy, Marimar moves to the mansion where he lives with his parents, but his day-to-day becomes difficult because of the bad relationship with the heartthrob’s family, who do not approve of the romance.

Thalia in the soap opera “Marimar” Photo: Reproduction/SBT

“Mary of the Neighborhood”

Being the most successful soap opera of Thalia’s career, “Maria do Bairro” was launched in 1995 (and is currently available on Globoplay). The actress gave life to the title character, a garbage collector, who is adopted by a very wealthy family in the Mexican capital after the death of her godmother. In the plot, she falls in love with Luís Fernando (Fernando Colunga), son of the owners of the house. To experience the great love, Maria do Bairro has to fight the hostility of the rich.

Thalia in “Maria do Bairro” Photo: Reproduction/SBT

“Beautiful rose”

In the plot, released in 1999, Thalia plays Rosalinda, a young woman who works as a florist to help her family. The girl’s birth is the result of a forbidden relationship that hides a crime in the past. After a while she starts a romance with Fernando José (Fernando Carrilho) that ends up unraveling mysteries of her life.