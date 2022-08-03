In video, Guilherme de Pádua asks Glória Perez for forgiveness for killing Daniella – Rádio Itatiaia

Known for killing Daniella Perez, daughter of writer Glória Perez, Guilherme de Pádua used social media this Tuesday (2) to ask forgiveness from the author of Globo soap operas and the actress’s husband at the time of the murder, Raul Gazolla. According to the man, despite the will, he did not have opportunities to ‘apologize’ in person.

“Maybe I’ll never have a real opportunity to ask for forgiveness. Therefore, Gloria Perez, I ask your forgiveness for all the suffering I have caused. I never forgot that meeting in the jail, I never forgot. Raul Gazolla, I beg your pardon. I never forgot the day I was called to the police station, you were there and you dragged yourself to me. hugged me crying. And there I saw that I was the worst person in the world,” she said.

According to Guilherme, the apology should not ‘mean anything’ to Daniella’s friends and family, but he insists on leaving it ‘on record’.

“Never in my life have I felt something like I felt at that moment. Never. I ask forgiveness from family members, friends, everyone who got involved with this story, who were saddened, who revolted. I know that this apology may not mean anything, but I want to put it on record,” he concluded.

See Guilherme de Padua’s full statement: