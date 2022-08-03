Increases the number of notifications of HIV cases in ES

Photo: reproduction





O Holy Spirit currently has about 19,000 people with HIV. This is what an estimate made by the National Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS shows. Official data for 2019 from the Secretary of State for Health (sesa) realize that the State had 12,985 people living with the virus in the year in question.

Even so, Espírito Santo has the fourth lowest prevalence of the virus when compared to other states in the country. According to Unaids, an agency linked to the United Nations, in Brazil, in 20 years, the population with HIV has more than doubled and is close to one million people.

According to Sidney Parreiras de Oliveira, from Rede Nacional, in the past, the lack of information about the disease led to a constant wave of discrimination and prejudice. He has lived with HIV for 24 years and said it was a “thud” when he found out.

For him, despite today the information is more accessible to the entire population, there is still a lack of debates to demystify the disease. He even questions why the subject is not debated in schools and public spaces, for example.

A goal of the United Nations (UN) is to bring the number of infections to zero by 2030. Experts but experts believe that the goal will hardly be reached.

It is in the health units that people find the gateway to AIDS treatment. In addition to the medicines provided by the SUS, in these places, others are offered that prevent the person from acquiring the disease. There is still no cure for the disease, only treatment. For infectious disease specialist Lauro Ferreira, developing a vaccine against HIV is much more difficult than creating one against the coronavirus, for example.

*With information from reporter Lucas Henrique Pisa, TV Vitória/Record TV