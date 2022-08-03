Intense rain threatens the match between Sport and Criciúma

The game between Sport and Criciúma, scheduled for the night of this Tuesday, the 2nd, at Ilha do Retiro, in Recife (PE), is threatened by the weather conditions. Since dawn a heavy rain hits the capital of Pernambuco, leaving security agencies on alert and damaging the lawn of the place of departure.

Retiro Island dawned with puddles on its lawn. The heritage sector of Sport reported that since then it has been working to improve the drainage of the stadium, so that it is possible to hold the confrontation with Criciúma, which is scheduled for 21:30. In addition to the usual initiatives, the club also anticipated and reinforced the equipment to evacuate the volume of water.

“The work is being done since early, we have pumps working in the Sport to empty the gutters. Other pumps were rented and are already working to help with drainage. And other measures were also taken so that there is a match against Criciúma”, he pointed out. Fortunato Russo Netopatrimonial vice president of the Northeast team.

Sport’s board is interested in the match taking place, as more than 16,000 tickets were sold for the match. For the game between Leão and Tigre there is also the expectation of the striker’s debut Vagner Loverecently hired by the red and black team.