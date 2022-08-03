“Is a person manipulating? Shocked…”; web jokes after Louro Mané interpreter lets part of the body appear during the live

Fabio Caniatto, who gives life to the mascot, was careless for a moment in this Tuesday’s “Mais Você” (02)

O Louro Manémascot of “More you”, has been having great success after replacing Louro José de Tom Veiga, who died in 2020. However, on this Tuesday’s program (02), the puppet interpreter ended up having a little ‘oversight’ during the morning live.

This is because, while Ana Maria Braga was tasting artisanal cheeses, he made a request to the presenter: “Ana Maria, slutty! It’s over there, chewing, chewing, chewing, and the poor parrot is here”, said the puppet.

The TV Globo veteran then stretched out her hand to give him a piece of cheese, but at this time, the hand of Fabio Caniatto, who gives life to the mascot, ended up appearing on the bench. Viewers did not fail to notice the “gaffe” and soon took to social media to comment on the moment: “Is it a person manipulating the blond fool? Shocked…”joked a user on Twitter. “I thought it was haunting” said another.

Who is Fabio Caniatto, the interpreter of Louro Mané?

The artist behind the puppet is an extremely skilled actor. Fabio is an actor, director, Master in Arts from the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and researcher of mask languages ​​and puppet manipulation. He has stints in TV Cultura children’s series, such as “Tá Certo?” and “What Monster Bit You”.