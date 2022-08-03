“It changes people’s lives”; Taís Araújo opens the game, talks about the use of vibrators and comments on intimacy with Lázaro Ramos

Who was on the podcast?who can, can”, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernandes Paes Leme, this Tuesday (02), was the actress Tais Araújo. In the conversation with the presenters, Lázaro Ramos’ wife opened up the game and made some revelations about her intimate life.

Taís, owner of an incredible and long career, revealed that she had already thrown herself into experiments with vibrators, including, she said she indicated her favorite to her friend, Giovanna Ewbank: “I met Giovanna at Projac and said, ‘Don’t you know this vibrator? For God’s sake, Joanna! This vibrator is sensational!’. I already showed her, how it works and the advertisement”. Then the actress added: “I showed it on my cell phone. I don’t usually carry vibrators in my bag, no”.

The actress detailed that the toy is shaped like a little pig and even received a name: Baby. “It changes people’s lives and I’ve talked about it with other friends!”he said, sending a message to the men, saying that the piece is incomparable: “Forget it. No matter how hard you try, it’s not enough for you!”, he joked.

During the conversation, Taís Araújo also opened up about her intimacy with Lázaro Ramos, with whom she has been married for almost 18 years: “Still fuck! Soooo, no. Because me too, guys, I’m tired. But, obviously! I’m 43, Lazarus too!“, reveals.