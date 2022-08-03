“It’s coming to Brazil”; sectorist claims that after Oscar, Flamengo has another hiring ‘triggered’ to announce

Flamengo is still on the rise this season. If on the field, things are walking, the team is evolving under the command of Dorival, outside of him, the board works daily to close the cast with new signings. Oscar should already start training this week at Ninho do Urubu and the trend is that he will sign a loan contract very soon.

But Mengão will not stop there: the CRF still wants one more striker on the side and to the surprise of many, there has been a turnaround in Wallace’s situation. Last week, the Flamengo direction unofficially signaled a withdrawal in relation to the midfielder, however, things have changed and the player would already be seeing passage to reach Rio de Janeiro.

The information is from journalist Gabriel Reis, a journalist who covers Fla: “I got the information that the business heated up, that Wallace is coming to Brazil and should resolve this situation there in the next few days. Flamengo should also hire midfielder Wallace. So, what a headache Dorival will have (…)”, revealed the communicator.

Wallace has always shown a desire to wear the Sacred Cloak. Also in 2018, when he was at Hamburg, he was also close to defending the Mais Querido, but the negotiation did not materialize. Now, if the journalist’s information is confirmed, he arrives to fight for the title.

Dorival Júnior is in constant contact with Flamengo leaders. He is also called upon to evaluate some players that are in the crosshairs and Wallace was promptly approved. Flamengo’s idea is to fight on all fronts in the season, without prioritizing any tournament.