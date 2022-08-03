‘It’s great to be back on screen’, says Érico Brás about character in Globo’s next soap opera | Fun



Erico Brás – Ronald Santos Cruz

Erico BrásRonald Santos Cruz

Published 02/08/2022 07:00 | Updated 02/08/2022 07:31

Rio – Renowned as a great name in Brazilian humor, Érico Brás debuts at six o’clock in the new Globo soap opera, “Mar do Sertão”. The plot, which premieres on August 22, replacing “Além da Illusion”, is set in the Brazilian hinterland, affected by drought and land domains. Within this plot, the actor will give life to journalist Eudoro Cidão. To THE DAYErico tells a little about the character and the pleasure of returning to recording after the pandemic.

“It’s great to be back on screen after such a troubled period. Going back to record with colleagues at Globo Studios is like reliving. It’s proof that we survived this difficult time. And nothing better than art to heal and close this wound that was left in humanity, which was the pandemic”, begins Érico.

PLOT

“I got this gift in the six o’clock soap opera, which is a very pleasant time, which is doing Eudoro Cidão. He is a journalist from this fictional town, Canta Pedra, and because he owns a newspaper, owns the local media, he has a certain involvement with politics and everything that happens there. So for me it’s been a pleasure to play this character who has a certain power, but who is still a sycophant, a guy who goes where he’s good,” explains the actor, who also stars with a comedy veteran.

“I’m playing a lot with Welder Rodrigues, who is the mayor of Canta Pedra, the great Sabá Bodó, who is my friend from ‘Zorra’, we did a lot together. So the comedy of this core of us is well guaranteed, we are having a lot of fun recording and driving the directors and the author crazy with ideas,” he said.

Erico’s expectations for the premiere of “Mar do Sertão” are the best possible, as he believes that the plot will be well received by the public. “I think the audience will be surprised. It’s been a long time since there’s been a soap opera like this, with a fictional city and such remarkable characters. We have one thing that is very important in this telenovela, which is a cast that has property in the accent, in the way of speaking. I’m not saying that Canta Pedra is a reflection of the Brazilian northeast. But there’s a lot that exists in the soap opera that are from various northeasts. So I think the audience will be surprised with the characters, with the new actors that are coming, with this property of the language. The story is very delicious, fun, curious, questioning, and I think we are lacking a story like this in the six o’clock soap”, he says.

SOCIAL ROLE

Elected one of the “100 Most Influential Blacks in the World”, at Mipad 2018 (Most Influential People of African Descent), Érico Brás reflects on the importance of his character having a prominent role in the plot, escaping the stereotype given to subservient black men . “There is recognition of a historic struggle that is very important. A little over two months ago we lost Milton Gonçalves, who was a great fighter. Before him, we had Ruth de Souza who left too. And other artists who were at Globo, in the cinema, in the theater, saying: ‘We can play other characters because we are part of Brazilian society’”, recalls the actor.

“It’s okay to be a cleaner, to be a waiter, to be a porter, it’s okay. The problem is what story is being told in relation to these characters. So when we see a Eudoro Cidão, who owns the newspaper, who has a certain power, we see two important things: the reflection of the struggle and the interest of Rede Globo in achieving the diversity that we talk so much and bringing to screen diversity. This telenovela has a lot of Brazilian diversity, so I think it’s a big step forward”, explains Érico.

Born in Salvador, Érico started doing theater at the age of 8. He worked in various professions until he joined the Bando de Teatro Olodum, where he emerged with the play “Ó Paí, Ó”, which became a film and later a series of the same name on Globo, marking his television debut. And much of the representation consumed by the actor comes from Olodum, and he reports its importance.

“Bahia is really different. The Bando de Teatro Olodum is born inside Olodum. It’s a dance company, theater, music, everything. And then Michael Jackson arrives in Brazil and goes to Bahia. He understands that there is a place where there is the greatest preservation of African culture in Brazil. And that’s where it all starts. So the Bando de Teatro Olodum has a political importance. Black Bahian artists, in addition to having their talent, have a political conscience that is necessary, even more so in the Brazil we are living in now. Political awareness is vital,” he points out.

VERSATILITY

With passage in all types of audiovisual products, Érico was the presenter of “Se Joga”, on TV Globo, from 2019 to 2021, and participated in the remake of “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”. Still in dramaturgy, he gave life to Jader in the soap opera “A Lei do Amor” and was very successful in the series “Tapas e Beijos” as Jurandir, one of his most outstanding characters that won over the public. For the actor, the only difference between these productions is the language, because everything is art.

“I’m not just an actor, I’m an artist. I do several things. And with the time I have in my career I feel comfortable doing everything that comes to my mind. And I think that art needs that breath. I recently released an album that I composed in the pandemic, I finished writing a children’s book that’s coming out soon, I’m writing stuff for the movies. I think what really differs is the language, and I feel very comfortable running around these languages”, he says.

Although he has already done a little bit of everything in more than 15 years of career, Erico still has an artistic dream to fulfill. “In so much time on television, I still haven’t starred in anything. Nobody had the courage to hand over anything to me. And this is my wish”, he concludes.