IZA poses with a thong on a boat trip and the big detail on her body attracts attention

The singer IZA took advantage of his time off to enjoy a yacht tour with his hubby, Sérgio Santosand impressed internet users by publishing records of the leisure time on his Instagram. In this ocasion, a huge detail in one of the photos of the muse sent followers into a frenzy.

When posing on her back, with a purple bikini and thong model, the artist’s big butt became the highlight of the image. In addition to the stylish piece, she also wore a straw hat at the time.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

In the caption of the publication, IZA wrote “Virgo’s Groove”referring to one of the songs on the singer’s new album Beyonce. On the social network, the famous post already has more than 856 thousand likes. Which proves that she is always a success.

There, fans and admirers of the artist were also present in the comments of the post. They left praise and exciting messages for the singer. “How beautiful”, “Muse” and “Woman, what an ass is that, perfect”were some reactions.

Check out other photos from the IZA tour:

plans to be a mother

Currently 31 years old, IZA has been very successful in his professional life. In her personal life, although she is also very happy, she does not hide that There is still something missing to be fully accomplished: being a mother.

Married to music producer Sergio Santos since 2018, Iza told JP Magazine in an interview that plans to try to conceive at the end of this year. “I want to start trying after September 2022”said the famous.

The singer explained that the desire to be a mother has been there for some time. But plans always end up being postponed due to the professional career.

“Something very important, very big, will always be happening, it will never be the time. Who told me that was [cantora norte-americana] Ciara, when I was recording with her in Los Angeles [o clipe “Evapora” também com Major Lazer, em 2019] and she was pregnant with her third child.” remembered.

Home moving

And speaking of IZA’s busy life, she made a revelation. Because of fame, the singer and her husband had to move house in the middle of the pandemic. The artist said that they were no longer having as much privacy in the place where they previously lived.

“We used to live there because I was at another point in my career. I thought I could go to the beach, to the gym in the building. Because, at some point, people would get used to me.”, she said, explaining that people from the other penthouses kept an eye on her house.

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.