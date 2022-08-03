Jade Picon undergoes medical procedure and moves away from social media

Influencer Jade Picon underwent a medical procedure to relieve jaw pain due to stress

On Tuesday night, the 2nd, Jade Picon (20) announced on his Instagram that he will be absent from his social networks between today and tomorrow due to a medical procedure.

The influencer has already performed the jaw operation, which was successful, and is already at home resting.

“Guys, these stories will only be posted when everything is going well, but it’s just to explain that I’m going to be off a little from today to tomorrow. I have TMD, I don’t know. I’m not a doctor, I’m under medical supervision, but just to explain to you. I have a dysfunction, I think it’s TMD that calls”, commented Jade to her followers.

It was then that the BBB22 participant commented that she would undergo a medical procedure to relieve the pain: “I’m going to do an infiltration here to help me with the problem that is generated by stress, anyway, which has been bothering me for a while and I’m very nervous. It’s a very simple thing, like 30 minutes, but I had needle trauma and I don’t like those things. But you have to do it, it’s for my health.”

TMD is an abbreviation for Temporomandibular Disorder, which happens due to a problem in the joint that connects the jaw to the skull. Dysfunction can be caused by stress and can cause pain and discomfort.

Upon arriving home, Jade thanked the concerned followers for their affection. “In home. Thanks for the messages”, thanked the influencer in her stories.

Preparation for Crossing!

Also on Tuesday, 2nd, Rede Globo showed a video where Jade Picon appeared alongside Chay Suede and Lucy Alves in preparation for the next 9pm soap opera.

The influencer will play the character Chiara in the novel Travessia written by Gloria Perez and will act alongside the actor Humberto Martins.

