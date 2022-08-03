Jailson detonates America’s goalkeeper: ‘Bad character. The guy is 130 kg’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Jailson detonates America’s goalkeeper: ‘Bad character. The guy is 130 kg’ 3 Views

Goalkeeper Jailson during training at Am
photo: Moor Panda / America

Goalkeeper Jailson during training at America, at CT Lanna Drumond

Without a team since leaving America in July, goalkeeper Jailson revealed that a competitor for the position at Coelho was the one who led him to terminate his contract with the club. In an exclusive interview for the supersportswithout naming names, the archer detonated the professional by calling him “bad character” and “jealous”.

“I’ve known this guy’s story, this bad character, for a long time. It wasn’t just me. There’s an audio from a friend of mine who played with him in São José. People from America, Airton, Jori and Robinho. The guy thinks he’s bigger than the club. With me it’s different. And look, I stayed a lot. I stayed five months, but I was supposed to stay two. I had the intention of staying until the end of the year. Unfortunately, this bad character ended up with the joy of the American fans”, quoted Jailson.

“For God’s sake, just look at my body type and the guy’s body type. The guy doesn’t take care of himself. A lot happens at club a. The guy has an 18% percentage (of fat), 130kg, nobody says anything. see things, but are afraid to talk”, he detonated.

Jailson terminated his contract with America on July 5. On the occasion, through a note, the club announced that the initiative to terminate the contract came from the athlete. The bond was expected to end in December.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia)
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Patrick, striker (Brusque)
Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense)
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB)
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Fernando Viana, forward (Crici
Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Crici
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruise)
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Elton, forward (CSA)
Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
H
Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication
rog
Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity
John Mercado, forward (CSA)
John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Gustavo, midfielder (Londrina)
Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao
Jefferson, right-back (Londrina)
Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Arthur Henrique, defender (N
Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Thomas, midfield (N
Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
J
Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Michel, steering wheel (Oper
Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Ç
Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Claudinei Oliveira, t.
Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure
Vagner Love, forward (Sport)
Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco)
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Sousa, steering wheel (Vila Nova)
Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova)
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova)
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova)
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Kaio Nunes, forward (Vila Nova)
Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova)
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova)
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

Despite the short stint of five and a half months, Jailson left important marks in the history of America. Hired in January to replace Matheus Cavichioli, the 40-year-old goalkeeper quickly adapted to the Minas Gerais club, but said he was not well received by his fellow player.

“He didn’t say anything to me (when I arrived). Bad character. I kept quiet. I let a lot of people say a lot of things. Ah, the moment of truth has arrived. He was jealous of me since the time of Palmeiras”, argued the athlete. .

“I left America, everyone posted things, thanked me. It’s just this bad character that I was rooting against. I ended up staying five months in America and took the team to Libertadores”, he added.

For Coelho, Jailson played in 26 matches and conceded 29 goals (average of 1.1 per match). Despite the few games, the goalkeeper managed to write his name in the history of America for his saving participation in the Copa Libertadores.

In the 0-0 draw against Barcelona-EQU, for the return game of the third stage of the competition, Jailson had already had a great performance. Even so, on penalties, he defended Quinez’s charge and qualified the alviverde team for the group stage of the competition.

Barcelona 4 x 5 America: photos of the decision in the penalties in Guayaquil

Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP
Photos of the decision
Photos of the penalty shootout in Guayaquil, won by America 5-4 over Barcelona. Coelho advanced to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. – photo: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP

last steps

When he terminated with America, Jailson had not been related to the games. The club claimed that the goalkeeper was in the process of recovering from muscle discomfort in his left leg and that he subsequently had tonsillitis. His last match with the alviverde shirt was on June 15, against Fluminense, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“He did what he did everywhere he went. Nobody speaks well of this guy. He kept listening to conversations and took them to the coordinator. That’s why he didn’t win anything in life. I don’t know (if he had a direct influence on the choice of titleholder )”, argued Jailson.

“I got a break because I had played 20-something games. I was already tired. Then I didn’t come back to the team. If I had a reason for failure, but you can see, I was the best on the field several times”, he added.

During the four games that Jailson was away, America had the presence of two different goalkeepers below their posts. First, Airton played against Fortaleza, in the 13th round of Serie A.

Then, Matheus Cavichioli returned from a long period injured and played against Flamengo and Gois, for the 14th and 15th round of the Brazilian, and against Botafogo, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

“I took (the questions to the board). I took one, took two and took three. As I said: I took mine and left. Unfortunately, in America, bad things prevail. And I, wherever I went, I was victorious. They told her: ‘He left because he stayed on the bench.’ P, I spent my whole life on the bench, at Palmeiras”, he said.

Jailson revealed friction with America’s player in an interview for the Ge. Subsequently, the supersports contacted the athlete.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Atlético-GO beat Nacional in Suárez’s debut and opens up advantage

In Luis Suárez’s debut for Nacional, Atlético-GO was not shaken and beat the Uruguayan team …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved