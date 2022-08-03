Jake Gyllenhaal stars in new Killer for Hire

Prime Video announced this Tuesday (2) the remake of Matador de Aluguel (1989). After Patrick Swayze make history like Dalton, the streaming platform decided to scale Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist of Road House. The new plot will reimagine the MGM classic with a never-before-seen story.

In this new version of the streaming, a former UFC fighter (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a security guard at an inn in the Florida Keys. However, what appears to be a tropical paradise can quickly turn into a colossal nightmare.

Directed by Doug Liman (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), Road House will also feature Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A Very Special Team), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Travis Van Winkle (You) in the cast.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home Disclosure / Marvel Studios

“I am thrilled to be putting my own spin on Road House’s beloved legacy. And I can’t wait to show the audience what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

In 1989, Patrick Swayze consolidated his success in the film industry with his performance as Dalton in Killer for Rent. Now, alongside Gyllenhaal and Liman, writers Anthony Bagarozzi (Two Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry and producer Joel Silver (The Matrix; Die Hard) will have the opportunity to tell a new story with this legacy.

“The original Killer for Hire has a special place in my heart and I am very excited to bring this newly-imagined version to a global audience. Doug and I have made some great violent action movies and we’re ready to bring everything we’ve got to this one,” said producer Silver.

Road House does not yet have a Prime Video premiere date.