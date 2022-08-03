José Loreto appears with his daughter on a trip to the cinema and enchants

The actor Jose Loretoex-husband of actress Débora Nascimento, shared with fans a beautiful picture of a fun ride he took with his daughter. The famous is the proud father of a beautiful girl. Little Bella is the result of her old relationship with Débora.

The former couple were together for about seven years, but their marriage ended shortly after their only child was born. The artists maintain a good relationship and live close by, precisely so they can share in the care of their daughter. The artist is an owl daddy and whenever he can, he usually shares moments of pure fun with his four-year-old daughter.

Recently, the famous family has increased. That’s because the actor, who plays the character Tadeu in the “Pantanal” Remake, adopted two dogs: José and Pingado. Jose Loreto posted on social media a video of the duo making the biggest fuss when finding little Bella and left fans delighted with the cuteness of the puppies. The excitement was such that Loreto even asked the fans for help to help him define the name of one of the little animals. After opening a poll, he announced that his new pet dog would be named Jove. The pet’s name is the nickname of one of the characters in TV Globo’s nine o’clock serial.

On Sunday night (29), the artist was photographed walking with an heiress in a mall in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. On the occasion, father and daughter enjoyed the walk together and bought some books for the girl.

In addition to shopping, Jose Loreto and the daughter enjoyed hugging a movie. The little girl appeared on her drooling daddy’s lap, after watching the feature film “Pluft O Fantasminha”. The film tells the story of a little ghost who lives with his mother in an old house, which is different from traditional ghosts. He’s afraid of people. Among the main cast of the feature are actors Juliano Cazarré and Fabiula Nascimento, friends of the artist.

