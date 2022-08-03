‘Jove’s inconsistency shows poorly written character’

In “Pantanal” (TV Globo), Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) experiences another jealousy between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) after discovering that the two are living together in the tapera.

Today’s “Central Splash” (2) gave an opinion on the behavior of José Leôncio’s son (Marcos Palmeira). For presenter Chico Barney, the soap opera’s script did not favor the jaguar woman’s husband.

It’s a bad script. This inconsistency in Jove is simply because he is a poorly written character. It is an emotional opinion, not a technical one.

Juma decided to leave José Leôncio’s farm after discovering that Jove lied to her about having discarded the photos of Velho do Rio, which resulted in yet another separation between the couple.

Aline Ramos also considers that Jove’s inconsistency bothers her. The columnist recalls that in recent episodes, Jove came to doubt whether Juma had become a jaguar inside the couple’s bedroom.

Jove has to be screwed because he really betrayed Juma’s trust. What bothers me the most is that he plays this game of believing or not in the things of her world. He defends her in front of his family, but when he’s with her he doesn’t believe a thing.

‘Splash Center’

