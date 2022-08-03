Justice determines that RJ stop paying ‘secret charges’ in the cashier’s mouth after spending R$ 288 million | Rio de Janeiro

The case became known as “secret positions”, since the appointment of the people was not published in the Official Gazette. The payment methods adopted, according to the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ), make it difficult to trace and facilitate money laundering.

According to the MPRJ, R$ 288 million has already been spent on personnel and the amount could reach R$ 615 million by the end of the year.

Ceperj is the state’s research agency, which started to hire manpower in projects from other portfolios, such as Esporte Presente.

O RJ2 has shown that, among the occupants of secret posts, ghost officials and electoral use are suspected. In practice, some of these people would work as electoral cables.

The Court’s decision further determines that new hires can only be made with the presentation of a work plan and also with the disclosure of data from the contractors. The MPRJ found that the admission of temporary employees no matched the required process, since the nature of the service provided did not fit the law that authorized temporary employment in the state.

People heard by RJ2 reveal that the scheme was also being used for the practice of cracking – salary refunds.

While the Court awaits compliance by both the state government of Rio and Ceperj, Banco Bradesco was prohibited from making Ceperj payments. A bank spreadsheet revealed the high cash payments to employees. The branch that presented the most withdrawals is in Campos dos Goytacazes, with R$ 12 million withdrawn in cash.

The text also emphasizes the prohibition of accumulation of public office. Two government officials received payments from Ceperj. Elizabeth Valle Viana Paiva is a civil engineer at the Department of Roads and Highways, and Frederico Aldabaide Munck Machado is an assistant at the Government Secretariat.

If payments or admissions are still made, the decision determines a personal fine of BRL 5 thousand by contract to the president of Ceperj. The institution will also be penalized with a fine of BRL 50 thousand every breach of the court order.