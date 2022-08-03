Justice orders Bruno Krupp to be arrested for the death of a teenager in Barra; model is investigated for murder with eventual intent | Rio de Janeiro

Agents of the 16th DP (Barra) are on the streets, on the morning of this Wednesday (3), to fulfill the arrest warrant against the model, who responds for murder with eventual intent, when he takes the risk of killing. The police were in the penthouse where Bruno lives, on Avenida Lúcio Costa, on the edge of Barra, but he was not found there.

According to the arrest warrant, Bruno was riding a motorcycle without a license plate, at high speed (over 150km/h, on a road whose maximum speed limit is 60km/h), and was without a driver’s license, even after being caught in a blitz three days before the accident.

“It wasn’t enough that he was stopped by Prohibition agents. Being caught in the situation described above had no didactic effect. On the contrary, he adopted an even more lethal behavior, ending up taking the life of a young man who was accompanied by his mother. , emphasizing that BRUNO is not a novice in the paths of crime”, highlighted judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti.

The decision further emphasized the brutality of the accident, as the victim’s leg was “violently amputated at the time of the collision”.

Leg amputated on impact

The brutality of the hit-and-run caused astonishment to those who witnessed the accident. In testimony, a military police officer who arrived at the scene, on Saturday night (30), said that the student’s left leg was amputated at the time of impact and ended up 50 meters in front of the accident, on the lawn between the boardwalk on the edge of Barra da TIjuca and the sand of the beach in the West Zone of Rio.

Videos recorded shortly after the hit-and-run show the scene. The leg was even placed in a thermal box with ice to be preserved, while student João Gabriel was rescued on the track. He was taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, but could not resist.

Witnesses say the 25-year-old digital influencer used to race his motorcycle, a gray Yamaha, at high speeds. Videos from security cameras show the motorcycle accelerated on Avenida Lúcio Costa and the moment when João Gabriel and his mother crossed the street, in the crosswalk, before the impact.

“He is known, every weekend he spends here, every weekend. Those noisy motorcycles, they fly by here, sometimes they come by when we look at them, they are already far away”, says a kiosk worker who works in the region and saw the accident on Saturday.

Model did not have a license

The military police officer also told in the testimony, at the 16th DP, where the case was registered, that Bruno Krupp did not have a license.

Three days before the accident, the model was stopped in a Prohibition blitz and was fined for not having a driver’s license. He used the same motorcycle, which had no license plate.

Bruno and João were taken in an ambulance from the Fire Department to Hospital Lourenço Jorge, in Barra.

João arrived conscious, was taken to the operating room, but died in the early hours of Sunday, shortly after arriving at the health unit.

Bruno Krupp had injuries and left Lourenço Jorge on Sunday. Police say he has not yet been heard because he is hospitalized, without saying where. There is a hypothesis that the model was admitted to a private hospital, but the authorities do not confirm.

THE Krupp’s press office said he was unable to contact the model not even with his family.

João was an only child and grandson, and he lived in Realengo, in the West Zone of Rio.

“My sister is wracked with grief. We all too. Destroyed by the loss of their only grandchild, their only child”, said Débora Cardim.