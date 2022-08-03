Kassio Nunes’ nominations for the STJ could open a crisis with Gilmar and shake the connection with the STF, say Bolsonaro’s allies

Jair Bolsonaro chose to follow his ally Kassio Nunes and appoint judges Paulo Domingues and Messod Azulay to the STJ. Initiative would have displeased Gilmar Mendes

247 – The appointment of judges Paulo Domingues and Messod Azulay to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) could implode one of the few links that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) still maintains with the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The new crisis comes in the wake of Bolsonaro’s option to please the Minister of the Court Kassio Nunes Marques to the detriment of Ney Bello, nominated by Gilmar and who was the favorite for the vacancy. Kássio Nunes is a first-time ally of the current occupant of the Planalto Palace and a disaffected by Ney Bello.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, Bolsonaro sought out Gilmar Mendes on several occasions “for advice and dialogue with the Judiciary, even in moments of heightened tension”. Now, the assessment of the minister’s interlocutors is that this friendly relationship could suffer a shakeup and even mean a “release” for Gilmar, since Bolsonaro no longer listened to the magistrate’s advice.

Now, attention is focused on an Action for Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF) that has Gilmar Mendes as rapporteur. The ADPF of the federal government asks for the limitation of ICMS in the states, in addition to 11 other questions made by the federative units to the changes in the current legislation.

