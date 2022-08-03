Keyed up! Fan grabs Joelma by the neck, singer is scared and makes an appeal: “Calm down, calm down”

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (2), a video of singer Joelma surrounded by security in the midst of fans, went viral on social media for a reason beyond unusual.

The record released by journalist Vladimir Alves, from Record TV, shows the moment when the artist is grabbed by the neck by an admirer.

Scared, Joelma asks the audience to calm down and is then led by security again, leaving the fans euphoric with her presence. Check the moment:

This video is going viral in which a fan grabs Joelma tightly and makes the singer get scared!

After being ignored by Joelma, fan makes revelation

Recently, Joelma was involved in a controversy after a fan traveled for 14 hours to see her and was “ignored” by the singer, who refused to take a picture with him moments before a show.

However, in conversation with the “Balanço Geral”, the young man defended the artist and assured that he understands the reasons for what happened.

“It’s just that, as she was having all this confusion, I think that’s why she was stressed and came that way. I was super upset, I was really upset, at the time I was in shock and I went to think, I understood her side a little too,” she said.

